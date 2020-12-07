Cardinal: Confession Via Smartphone “Likely Invalid”

Confession and absolution via smartphone are “likely invalid,” Vatican Cardinal Mauro Piacenza told Osservatore Romano this weekend.He argues that the presence of the penitent is necessary, and that a valid absolution cannot be transmitted by “electric vibrations.”For Piacenza a “collective absolution" at the entrance of hospital wards is possible where, for instance, Covid-19 patients are on the verge of death. This absolution could be amplified by loudspeakers [= vibrations], he suggests.In Catholic religion, confessions over technical devices are invalid. The so-called general absolution is only a plea for the forgiveness of sins, but not a sacramental absolution.