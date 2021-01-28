Home
Jungerheld
2
1 hour ago
Do you reject Satan?
2
la verdad prevalece
37 minutes ago
Biden is a personal and political apostate
Jungerheld
21 minutes ago
You're right. Politicians used to pretend they had different personal and political convictions.
