Monreale Cathedral

exterior

apse

Romanesque bronze doors

68,220 square feet

Cappella del Crocifisso

Cappella di San Benedetto

porphyry sarcophagus

vault

treasury

cloister

roof terraces

Site Information

Visitor Information

Note: This information was accurate when published and we do our best to keep it updated, but details such as opening hours can change without notice. To avoid disappointment, please check with the site directly before making a special trip.

Famed for its glorious golden mosaics,is perhaps the finest Norman building in Sicily. It was built in the 12th century as part of a grand royal complex a few miles outside of Palermo HistoryMonreale Cathedral was built from 1174 to 1185. It was commissioned by William II (1154-89), the Norman ruler of Sicily, who wished to demonstrate the magnificence of his kingdom and outdo the splendid Palatine Chapel built by his grandfather, Roger II. The project employed both Sicilian and Byzantine craftsmen, resulting in a magnificent fusion of eastern and western influences.What to SeeExteriorTheof Monreale's Duomo is pleasant enough, but gives no indication of the golden splendor within. The west facade has two towers, only one of which was finished. The Neoclassical portico was added in the 18th century. Far more interesting is the exterior of the, richly decorated with interlaced arch and circle designs made of marble and tufa. It is well worth walking around back for a clear view from Via Archivescovado.Bronze DoorsMonreale boasts two sets of, of which there are only a handful remaining in Europe. The doors of the main entrance were sculpted and signed in 1185 by Bonanno da Pisa (a.k.a. Bonanno Pisano); they depict 42 reliefs of biblical scenes set within decorative frames. The north doors, completed in 1179 by Barisano da Trani, depict 42 portraits of saints and evangelists. The portico over the north door dates from the 16th century.The MosaicsThe undisputed highlight of Monreale Cathedral is its richly mosaiced interior. Dating from the 12th and 13th centuries, the golden mosaics completely cover the walls of the nave, aisles, transept and apse - amounting toin total. The mosaic cycle is second only to the Hagia Sofia in size, and much better preserved. Some of the mosaics were created by craftsmen brought from Venice The eye is drawn immediately to the apse, where a magnificent portrait of Christ Pantocrator ("Ruler of All") gestures in blessing and gazes serenely off to one side. The Greek inscription reads, "Jesus Christ, the Pantocrator." Populating the rest of the apse are standing saints and apostles. Old Testament stories are depicted in the nave, while scenes from the life of Christ adorn the aisles and transept.Other Interior AttractionsContrasting with the rest of the medieval interior, thein the north apse has been fully Baroqued. The, decorated in the 16th century, contains theof William I (d. 1166) and marble tomb of William II (d. 1190). The beautifully painted wooden, with Latin inscriptions, was added in 1816-37.The cathedral'scontains an impressive collection of sacred art, including vestments, silverware, and goldsmithery from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance.Cloister and TerracesThe lovelyadjoining the south side was built at the same time as the cathedral. Consisting of 228 double columns supporting Arab-style arches, it is richly decorated with Romanesque figurative carvings on the columns and capitals. Mosaicwork appears on some of the columns as well. The craftsmen who worked in the cloister came from all over southern Italy.Overlooking the south side of the cloister (opposite the cathedral) is a wall of the original monastery. A mini-cloister at the southwest corner contains a beautiful fountain with lion-head spouts.It is possible to ascend to theover the cloisters, which is well worth the climb (and small fee) for the views. The highest terrace provides a beautiful panoramic view to the sea and the bay of Conca d'Oro.Quick FactsNames:Monreale Cathedral; Monreale Duomo; Duomo di MonrealeLocation:Monreale, Sicily, ItalyFaith:ChristianityDenomination:CatholicOrder:BenedictineDedication:Virgin MaryCategory:Architecture: Romanesque , ByzantineDate:1174-85Status:activeAddress:Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, Monreale, Sicily, ItalyCoordinates:38.08212° N, 13.29247° E ( view on Google Maps Lodging:Phone:Church: 091 640 4413; Cloister: 091 640 4403Public transport:Bus 819, 819, and other lines heading west from PalermoOpening hours:Cathedral: Daily 8am-6pmCloister: Mon-Sat 9am-noon, 5:30-7:30pm; Sun and holidays 9am-1:30pmCost:Cathedral free; Cloisters €4.50; Treasury €2.05; terraces €1.55Article Sources Monreale Duomo - Frommers.com Duomo - Fodors.com Eyewitness Travel Guide to Sicily (2007), 76-77.More Information Monreale Cathedral - Paradoxplace.com (overview and photos) Monreale Cathedral - Planetware (detailed description) Monreale Cathedral Floor Plan - Planetware (labeled with notable sights)