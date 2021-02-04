Clicks6K
★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ES UNA PENA QUE HABLEN LAS PERSONAS Y NO PUDISTE CONCENTRARTE EN ADORACION PERO TUS BUENAS INTENCIONES TE ACOMPAÑAN
ey, no sé porque no lo había visto... como siempre muy completo, muy preciso... realmente nos llevas contigo en estos videos tan interesantes, y hacemos el paseo pero también como si fueramos todos juntos contigo de peregrinación... Gracias por todo el trabajo que te tomas en hacer el recorrido pensando en nosotros. Dios te bendiga, me encanta que desde mi casa encerraditas aquí vamos hasta …More
ey, no sé porque no lo había visto... como siempre muy completo, muy preciso... realmente nos llevas contigo en estos videos tan interesantes, y hacemos el paseo pero también como si fueramos todos juntos contigo de peregrinación... Gracias por todo el trabajo que te tomas en hacer el recorrido pensando en nosotros. Dios te bendiga, me encanta que desde mi casa encerraditas aquí vamos hasta Sicilia contigo...
Una maravilla de reportaje. Todo precioso. Desde la Catedral de Palermo con todo su arte, la Capilla Palatina y la visita al Santuario de Santa Rosalia. Añadiendo a ello tu buena explicación y un entorno natural bellísimo de la Isla Siciliana.
Nuestro viaje a Sicilia--primera parte
13 de junio Fiesta de San Antonio: llegamos a Trápani, y mi esposo con auto alquilado condujo hasta Palermo-capital de Sicilia-!qué caótico el tráfico!
14 de junio Palermo Tomamos el turibús, y así llegamos a Monreale:
MONREALE
www.initalytoday.com/sp/sicilia/monreale/index.htm
A poca distancia de Palermo, sobre un espolón rocoso que domina el Valle del Oreto, surge Monreale, ciudad famosa en todo el mundo por la magnífica catedral normanda, una de las mejores obras medievales.
Luego, regresamos a Palermo, y seguimos con el turibús, y admiramos la hermosa catedral, y más monumentos...es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palermo
La Catedral de Palermo es preciosa, y allí veneramos las reliquias de Santa Rosalía: www.cattedrale.palermo.it/home page.htm
Otro lugar sensacional que hay que visitar es:
La Capilla Palatina (en italiano Cappella Palatina) es la capilla real de los reyes normandos de Sicilia situada en el centro de la planta baja del palacio real.
Encargada en 1132 por Rogelio II de Sicilia como reemplazo de la capilla anterior (actualmente la cripta) construida alrededor de 1080. Su edificación demoró ocho años y otros más para su decoración con mosaicos y obras de arte. El santuario, dedicado a san Pedro, posee una cúpula de basílica. Tiene tres ábsides, usual en la arquitectura bizantina, y seis arcos ojivales (tres en cada lado de la nave central), que descansan sobre columnas clásicas recicladas.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capilla_palatin…
15 de junio Antes de continuar nuestro viaje, visitamos el Santuario de Santa Rosalía, en el Montepellegrino:
www.cattedrale.palermo.it/santarosalia/pellegrino inde…
15 y 16 de junio Estuvimos en Taormina, un lugar muy popular:
Está casi en el límite de la provincia de Catania, se extiende por el monte Tauro, a 200 m de altitud, y se halla en un balcón sobre el mar, enfrente del volcán Etna. Es un centro turístico muy importante desde el siglo XIX.
Posee magníficas playas (accesibles mediante teleférico) y un patrimonio histórico muy rico, cuyo máximo exponente es el célebre teatro greco-romano. Además, se conserva un castillo árabe, que ocupa el lugar de la antigua ciudadela o Arx.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taormina
17 de junio Siracusa y Catania...Primero visitamos el Santuario de N. Sra. de las Lágrimas en Siracusa, y luego volvimos a Catania. En Catania veneramos a Santa Ágata, en la Catedral: (italiano)
it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cattedrale_di_Sant'Agata
18 de junio Agrigento: El Valle de los Templos (en italiano Valle dei Templi) es un conjunto arqueológico situado cerca de Agrigento, en el sur de Sicilia.
Agrigento (Akragas en griego) se comenzó a construir a partir del año 580 a. C. en el territorio que se conoce como la Magna Grecia; todos los templos del valle fueron construidos con posterioridad a esta fecha. La «zona arqueológica de Agrigento» está considerada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco desde 1998 y es uno de los principales destinos turísticos de la isla; comprende el parque arqueológico del Valle de los Templos y otros vestigios situados sobre la acrópolis y en diversos lugares de la ciudad.
El término Valle de los Templos es equívoco, dado que más que un valle, las construcciones se asientan en una crestería en las montañas que rodeaban la ciudad por el sur.
Comprende una amplia zona sagrada en la parte sur de la antigua ciudad donde se construyeron, durante los siglos VI y V a. C., siete templos griegos monumentales hexástilos en estilo dórico. Actualmente excavados y en parte restaurados, constituyen parte de los edificios griegos más antiguos y mejor conservados fuera de la propia Grecia. Sus denominaciones y respectivas identificaciones, excepto la del Olimpieon o Templo de Zeus Olímpico, se cree que son meras especulaciones humanísticas, aunque siguen siendo utilizadas habitualmente.
Los templos mejor conservados son dos edificios muy parecidos, atribuidos tradicionalmente a las diosas Juno Lacinia y Concordia (aunque los arqueólogos creen que esta atribución es incorrecta). Ambos fueron construidos según un diseño períptero hexástilo.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valle_de_los_Templos
19 y 20 de junio Trapani (Tràpani en siciliano) es capital de la provincia de Trapani, de Sicilia (Italia) con 70.531 habitantes (2009). Famosa por sus salinas y sus molinos de sal, y por los restos arqueológicos fenicios encontrados en el islote de Mothya (hoy San Pantaleón), situado frente a dichas salinas.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trapani
15 y 16 de junio Estuvimos en Taormina, un lugar muy popular:
Está casi en el límite de la provincia de Catania, se extiende por el monte Tauro, a 200 m de altitud, y se halla en un balcón sobre el mar, enfrente del volcán Etna. Es un centro turístico muy importante desde el siglo XIX.
Posee magníficas playas (accesibles mediante teleférico) y un patrimonio histórico muy rico, cuyo máximo exponente es el célebre teatro greco-romano. Además, se conserva un castillo árabe, que ocupa el lugar de la antigua ciudadela o Arx.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taormina
17 de junio Siracusa y Catania...Primero visitamos el Santuario de N. Sra. de las Lágrimas en Siracusa, y luego volvimos a Catania. En Catania veneramos a Santa Ágata, en la Catedral: (italiano)
it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cattedrale_di_Sant'Agata
18 de junio Agrigento: El Valle de los Templos (en italiano Valle dei Templi) es un conjunto arqueológico situado cerca de Agrigento, en el sur de Sicilia.
Agrigento (Akragas en griego) se comenzó a construir a partir del año 580 a. C. en el territorio que se conoce como la Magna Grecia; todos los templos del valle fueron construidos con posterioridad a esta fecha. La «zona arqueológica de Agrigento» está considerada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco desde 1998 y es uno de los principales destinos turísticos de la isla; comprende el parque arqueológico del Valle de los Templos y otros vestigios situados sobre la acrópolis y en diversos lugares de la ciudad.
El término Valle de los Templos es equívoco, dado que más que un valle, las construcciones se asientan en una crestería en las montañas que rodeaban la ciudad por el sur.
Comprende una amplia zona sagrada en la parte sur de la antigua ciudad donde se construyeron, durante los siglos VI y V a. C., siete templos griegos monumentales hexástilos en estilo dórico. Actualmente excavados y en parte restaurados, constituyen parte de los edificios griegos más antiguos y mejor conservados fuera de la propia Grecia. Sus denominaciones y respectivas identificaciones, excepto la del Olimpieon o Templo de Zeus Olímpico, se cree que son meras especulaciones humanísticas, aunque siguen siendo utilizadas habitualmente.
Los templos mejor conservados son dos edificios muy parecidos, atribuidos tradicionalmente a las diosas Juno Lacinia y Concordia (aunque los arqueólogos creen que esta atribución es incorrecta). Ambos fueron construidos según un diseño períptero hexástilo.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valle_de_los_Templos
19 y 20 de junio Trapani (Tràpani en siciliano) es capital de la provincia de Trapani, de Sicilia (Italia) con 70.531 habitantes (2009). Famosa por sus salinas y sus molinos de sal, y por los restos arqueológicos fenicios encontrados en el islote de Mothya (hoy San Pantaleón), situado frente a dichas salinas.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trapani
Patron saints The patron saint of Palermo is Santa Rosalia, who is widely venerated. On 14 July, people in Palermo celebrate the Festino, the most important religious event of the year. The Festino is a procession in the main street of Palermo to remember the miracle attributed to Santa Rosalia who, it is believed, freed the city from the Black Death
in 1624. The cave where the bones of Santa Rosalia were discovered is on Monte Pellegrino (see above): when her relics were carried around the city three times, the plague was lifted. There is a Santuario marking the spot and can be reached via a scenic bus ride from the city below.Before 1624 Palermo had four patron saints, one for each of the four major parts of the city. They were Saint Agatha, Saint Christina, Saint Ninfa and Saint Olivia.
Saint Lucy is also honoured with a peculiar celebration, during which inhabitants of Palermo do not eat anything made with flour, but boil wheat in its natural state and use it to prepare a special dish called cuccìa. This commemorates the saving of the city from famine through the intercession of St Lucia. A ship full of grain mysteriously arrived in the city's harbour and the population was so hungry that they did not waste time in making flour but ate the grain as it had arrived.
Saint Benedict the Moor is the heavenly protector of the city of Palermo.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palermo
in 1624. The cave where the bones of Santa Rosalia were discovered is on Monte Pellegrino (see above): when her relics were carried around the city three times, the plague was lifted. There is a Santuario marking the spot and can be reached via a scenic bus ride from the city below.Before 1624 Palermo had four patron saints, one for each of the four major parts of the city. They were Saint Agatha, Saint Christina, Saint Ninfa and Saint Olivia.
Saint Lucy is also honoured with a peculiar celebration, during which inhabitants of Palermo do not eat anything made with flour, but boil wheat in its natural state and use it to prepare a special dish called cuccìa. This commemorates the saving of the city from famine through the intercession of St Lucia. A ship full of grain mysteriously arrived in the city's harbour and the population was so hungry that they did not waste time in making flour but ate the grain as it had arrived.
Saint Benedict the Moor is the heavenly protector of the city of Palermo.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palermo
View hotels near this location
History
Monreale Cathedral was built from 1174 to 1185. It was commissioned by William II (1154-89), the Norman ruler of Sicily, who wished to demonstrate the magnificence of his kingdom and outdo the splendid Palatine Chapel built by his grandfather, Roger II. The project employed both Sicilian and Byzantine craftsmen, resulting in a magnificent fusion of eastern and western influences.
What to See
Exterior
The exterior of Monreale's Duomo is pleasant enough, but gives no indication of the golden splendor within. The west facade has two towers, only one of which was finished. The Neoclassical portico was added in the 18th century. Far more interesting is the exterior of the apse, richly decorated with interlaced arch and circle designs made of marble and tufa. It is well worth walking around back for a clear view from Via Archivescovado.
Bronze Doors
Monreale boasts two sets of Romanesque bronze doors, of which there are only a handful remaining in Europe. The doors of the main entrance were sculpted and signed in 1185 by Bonanno da Pisa (a.k.a. Bonanno Pisano); they depict 42 reliefs of biblical scenes set within decorative frames. The north doors, completed in 1179 by Barisano da Trani, depict 42 portraits of saints and evangelists. The portico over the north door dates from the 16th century.
The Mosaics
The undisputed highlight of Monreale Cathedral is its richly mosaiced interior. Dating from the 12th and 13th centuries, the golden mosaics completely cover the walls of the nave, aisles, transept and apse - amounting to 68,220 square feet in total. The mosaic cycle is second only to the Hagia Sofia in size, and much better preserved. Some of the mosaics were created by craftsmen brought from Venice.
The eye is drawn immediately to the apse, where a magnificent portrait of Christ Pantocrator ("Ruler of All") gestures in blessing and gazes serenely off to one side. The Greek inscription reads, "Jesus Christ, the Pantocrator." Populating the rest of the apse are standing saints and apostles. Old Testament stories are depicted in the nave, while scenes from the life of Christ adorn the aisles and transept.
Other Interior Attractions
Contrasting with the rest of the medieval interior, the Cappella del Crocifisso in the north apse has been fully Baroqued. The Cappella di San Benedetto, decorated in the 16th century, contains the porphyry sarcophagus of William I (d. 1166) and marble tomb of William II (d. 1190). The beautifully painted wooden vault, with Latin inscriptions, was added in 1816-37.
The cathedral's treasury contains an impressive collection of sacred art, including vestments, silverware, and goldsmithery from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance.
Cloister and Terraces
The lovely cloister adjoining the south side was built at the same time as the cathedral. Consisting of 228 double columns supporting Arab-style arches, it is richly decorated with Romanesque figurative carvings on the columns and capitals. Mosaicwork appears on some of the columns as well. The craftsmen who worked in the cloister came from all over southern Italy.
Overlooking the south side of the cloister (opposite the cathedral) is a wall of the original monastery. A mini-cloister at the southwest corner contains a beautiful fountain with lion-head spouts.
It is possible to ascend to the roof terraces over the cloisters, which is well worth the climb (and small fee) for the views. The highest terrace provides a beautiful panoramic view to the sea and the bay of Conca d'Oro.
Quick Facts
Site Information
Names:
Monreale Cathedral; Monreale Duomo; Duomo di Monreale
Location:
Monreale, Sicily, Italy
Faith:
Christianity
Denomination:
Catholic
Order:
Benedictine
Dedication:
Virgin Mary
Category:
Cathedrals
Architecture:
Romanesque, Byzantine
Date:
1174-85
Status:
active
Visitor Information
Address:
Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, Monreale, Sicily, Italy
Coordinates:
38.08212° N, 13.29247° E (view on Google Maps)
Lodging:
View hotels near this location
Phone:
Church: 091 640 4413; Cloister: 091 640 4403
Public transport:
Bus 819, 819, and other lines heading west from Palermo
Opening hours:
Cathedral: Daily 8am-6pm
Cloister: Mon-Sat 9am-noon, 5:30-7:30pm; Sun and holidays 9am-1:30pm
Cost:
Cathedral free; Cloisters €4.50; Treasury €2.05; terraces €1.55
Note: This information was accurate when published and we do our best to keep it updated, but details such as opening hours can change without notice. To avoid disappointment, please check with the site directly before making a special trip.
Article Sources
Monreale Duomo - Frommers.com
Duomo - Fodors.com
Eyewitness Travel Guide to Sicily (2007), 76-77.
More Information
Monreale Cathedral - Paradoxplace.com (overview and photos)
Monreale Cathedral - Planetware (detailed description)
Monreale Cathedral Floor Plan - Planetware (labeled with notable sights)
www.sacred-destinations.com/italy/monreale-cathedral
View hotels near this location
Travel Resources
History
The palace was originally built for the Arab emirs and their harems in the 9th century, on a site earlier occupied by Roman and Punic fortresses.
Eventually abandoned by the Arabs, the palace was fully restored by the conquering Normans. The Palatine Chapel was completed by the Norman king Roger II in 1140.
After the Normans left, the palace fell into serious decay until it was discovered by Spanish viceroys. In 1555, they began to restore it and it became a royal residence once again. Today, the Palazzo dei Normanni is the seat of Sicily's semi-autonomous regional government.
What to See
The Palatine Chapel is comprised of a nave and two aisles divided by tall oval arches (whose pillars are made of granite shipped from the East) and covered with a cupola. The astonishing interior is completely covered in glittering 12th-century mosaics.
The mosaics depict a variety of saints and biblical scenes, some interpreted in unique ways - Adam and Eve are shown with the forbidden fruit in their mouths, already reaching for a second piece. Christ Pantocrator is the central focus, appearing in the apse and the cupola.
The colors of the mosaics have an extraordinary depth and vividness (the effect sometimes achieved by gold-backed tesserae and silver mosaic tiles) and the subjects have a realistic style. The overall effect recalls that of the magnificent Monreale Duomo.
The mosaiced interior is capped by a splendid 10th-century Arab honeycomb stalactite wooden ceiling, painted with biblical stories as well as scenes of Arab and Norman court life - including animal hunts, dances and even a picnic in a harem.
Among notable furnishings are a huge royal throne covered in mosaics near the entrance to the nave, and a 12th-century Paschal candelabrum carved with figures, wild animals, and acanthus leaves.
Quick Facts
Site Information
Names:
Cappella Palatina; Palatine Chapel
Location:
Palermo, Sicily, Italy
Faith:
Christianity
Denomination:
Catholic
Categories:
Royal Chapels; Churches
Architecture:
Byzantine, Romanesque
Date:
1140
Patron(s):
Roger II
Features:
Byzantine Mosaics; Arab Influences
Status:
museum
Visitor Information
Address:
Piazza Indipendenza, Albergheria, Palermo, 90129
Coordinates:
38.1109° N, 13.3536° E (view on Google Maps)
Lodging:
View hotels near this location
Phone:
091/7051111
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 8:30am-noon and 2-5pm; Sun 8:30am-12:30pm
Cost:
€6
Note: This information was accurate when published and we do our best to keep it updated, but details such as opening hours can change without notice. To avoid disappointment, please check with the site directly before making a special trip.
Travel Resources
Palermo Map - our detailed interactive map of Palermo, plus hand-picked links to more
Palermo Hotels - check availability, maps, photos and reviews, and book at the guaranteed lowest price
Palermo Car Rentals - get the lowest rate by comparing multiple car companies at a glance
Location Map
Below is a location map and aerial view of Cappella Palatina. Using the buttons on the left, zoom in for a closer look or zoom out to get your bearings. Click and drag the map to move around. For a larger view, see our Palermo Map.
www.sacred-destinations.com/italy/palermo-cappella-palatina
Imagery ©2011 , Map data ©2011 - Terms of Use
Map
Satellite
Hybrid
Article Sources
Palazzo dei Normanni (Palace of the Normans) - Frommer's Sicily
Palazzo Reale - Fodor's Sicily
View hotels near this location
Travel Resources
History
In 1184, during Sicily's Norman period, Archbishop of Palermo Gualtiero Offamiglio founded the cathedral on the site of a Muslim mosque, which had itself been built over an early Christian basilica.
The archbishop's main aim was to surpass the glory of the magnificent cathedral of nearby Monreale, and the Palermo Duomo became an architectural battleground for "The Battle of the Two Cathedrals." For most visitors, Monreale Duomo remains the winner, but Palermo's cathedral is still well worth a visit.
Many additions were made to the original Norman structure over the years. The exterior was "Gothicized" in the 13th and 14th centuries, and the Spaniards made their mark in the 15th century.
But if anyone could be called the culprit for the cathedral's playground of styles, it is the Neapolitan architect Ferdinando Fuga, who went with the mood of his day and in 1771 and 1809 gave both the exterior and the interior of the Duomo a sweeping Neoclassical style.
The only section that the restorers didn't touch were the apses, which still retain their impressive Geometric decoration.
What to See
As is to be expected given its history, the most prominent characteristic of the Duomo is its many architectural styles. The exterior shows the development of the Gothic style from the 13th to 14th centuries.
The south porch (1453) is a masterpiece of the Catalan style, and at the apse end, sturdy Norman work can be seen through a decorative Islamic-inspired overlay.
The facade is closed between two soaring towers with double lancet windows. The middle portal, dating from the 15th century, is enhanced by a double lancet with the Aragonese coat-of-arms.
The four impressive campaniles (bell towers) date from the 14th century, the south and north porches from the 15th and 16th centuries, and the dome from the 18th-century.
Inside, the Duomo is a royal pantheon, sheltering many tombs of Sicily's kings. The first chapel on the right contains six of the most impressive tombs, including that of Roger II, the first king of Sicily (d. 1154). He was crowned in the Duomo in 1130.
Squeezed into an enclosure by the south porch are the remains of Roger's daughter Constance (d. 1198) and her husband, Henry VI (d. 1197). Henry VI was emperor of Germany and the son of Frederick Barbarossa. Also buried here is their son, Frederick II (d. 1250), also emperor of Germany and king of Sicily, and his wife, Constance of Aragón (d. 1222). The last royal burial here, of Peter II, king of Sicily, was in 1342.
Accessed from the south transept, the Treasury (Tesoro) is a repository of rich vestments, silverware, chalices, holy vessels, altar cloths, and ivory engravings of Sicilian art of the 17th century.
A highlight of the Treasury's collection is the 12th-century cap-like crown of Constance of Aragon, which was removed from her head when her tomb was opened in the 18th century. Other precious objects removed from the royal tombs are also on display here.
Quick Facts
Site Information
Names:
Palermo Cathedral; Duomo di Palermo
Location:
Palermo, Sicily, Italy
Faith:
Christianity
Denomination:
Catholic
Category:
Cathedrals
Architecture:
Romanesque, Byzantine
Features:
Byzantine Mosaics
Status:
active
Visitor Information
Address:
Piazza di Cattedrale, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, Palermo, Sicily, Italy
Coordinates:
38.114507° N, 13.356156° E (view on Google Maps)
Lodging:
View hotels near this location
Phone:
091-334373
Public transport:
Bus: 103, 104, 108, 110, 118, or 139
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 8:30am-5:30pm
Cost:
Duomo: free (donation appreciated)
Crypt: 1€; treasury: 1€
Note: This information was accurate when published and we do our best to keep it updated, but details such as opening hours can change without notice. To avoid disappointment, please check with the site directly before making a special trip.
Travel Resources
Palermo Map - our detailed interactive map of Palermo, plus hand-picked links to more
Palermo Hotels - check availability, maps, photos and reviews, and book at the guaranteed lowest price
Palermo Car Rentals - get the lowest rate by comparing multiple car companies at a glance
Article Sources
Eyewitness Travel Guide to Italy
Frommer's Sicily.
www.sacred-destinations.com/italy/palermo-duomo