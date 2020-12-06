Argentina: Francis Promotes Reverend Moon

Francis appointed Monsignor Han Lim Moon, 65, until now Auxiliary Bishop of San Martín, as the Coadjutor Bishop of Venado Tuerto, Argentina.Rev. Moon was born in Suwon, South Korea, where he frequented the schools and entered Seminary.After one year in Seminary, he emigrated with his mother and two brothers to Argentina, entered the Buenos Aires Seminary, and completed his theological studies at the Catholic University there.After his priestly ordination in 1984 he earned a Licentiate at the Gregorian University in Rome.