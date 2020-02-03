Schneider: Francis Silently Tolerates German Heresy Bishops

It is simply not possible to understand bishop Schneiders position.



It is simply not possible to understand bishop Schneiders position.



He rightly complains about practising adulterers making sacriligious Holy Communion yet continues to recognise the man who promotes this formal heresy as a valid pope.

Then he goes on to criticize the German cardinals bishops who are merely implementing what this alleged pope teaches.

His position is therefore filled with internal contradictions.



Bishop Schneider needs to wake up and denounce Francis as the antipope he is right NOW.