The Problem of the "Reverent” Novus Ordo



“The concept of reverent Novus Ordo celebrations may come as a surprise, but I assure you they exist, though they are rare,” Unam Sanctam Catholicam blog wrote in September. The reverent Novus Ordo contains elements such as Catholic preaching, Latin, the Roman Canon, veiled women, the Asperges, altar rails, and beautiful vestments. The blog insists “that it is possible to celebrate the Novus Ordo in a way that is reverent and dignified.”



Liturgically libertarian



In a surprising turnaround, the blog states that saying that it is possible to celebrate the New Mass reverently is “an awful defense of the Novus Ordo.” Yes, the rubrics of the Novus Ordo “allow” for a reverent celebration. But the word "allow" is the crux of the problem. It allows for reverence if the celebrant chooses to use all the most reverent options. However, the same rubrics allow just as easily for the most banal, goofy, or irreverent options if the celebrant so chooses.



Two Pastors, Two Liturgies



The blog’s author relates that his parish had a traditional pastor for over a decade. The pastor used the neo-gothic high altar and put the eucharistic table in storage. When the priest left, the temporary parish administrator immediately put the eucharistic table back. Both priests could cite documents in support of their decisions: the original pastor referred to the Missale Romanum which supposes a celebration towards God, and the administrator to the General Instructions of the Roman Missal which allow to preside away from God. So, it all depended on the preferences of a priest. Conclusion: The Novus Ordo is an exercise of the pastor's personal taste.



Simply Reverent



The blog compares this with the Traditional Latin Mass, where the celebrant becomes irrelevant. The reverence of the Traditional Latin Mass is not the product of subjective preference, but is built into the structure of the rite itself. The Traditional Mass does not have a contingent "allowance" for reverence. It simply is reverent.