Cardinal Disgusted: Francis Claims Continuity With Benedict While Opposite Is True

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen wrote a September 27 one-page-letter to all Cardinals regarding the Chinese Church (MarcoTossati.com, January 8).
He insists, the matter concerns “the whole Church” and reminds the Cardinals about their duty to help the Pope in leading the Church.
According to Zen, the Vatican’s June 2019 pastoral guidelines prompt the Chinese Catholics to enter a schismatic group.
In this context, he notices that Cardinal Parolin misquoted a statement of Benedict XVI and adds, “It disgusts me that they often declare that what they are doing is in continuity with the previous pope’s thought, while the opposite is true.”
Zen believes that the September 2018 secret agreement between Francis and China is the same, Benedict refused to sign in 2012.
He begs the Cardinals “on his knees” not to “passively witness the killing of the Church in China by those who should protect and defend her from the enemies.”
Picture: Joseph Zen, © Etan Liam, CC BY-ND, #newsZnfgpxhcbv
Clicks82
- Report
Social networks