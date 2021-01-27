Hildesheimer Judendenkmal "For there our captors required of us songs, and our tormentors, mirth, saying, “Sing us one of the songs of Zion!” How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land? … More

"For there our captors required of us songs, and our tormentors, mirth, saying, “Sing us one of the songs of Zion!” How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land? If I forget you, O Jerusalem, let my right hand wither!" – Psalm 137:3-5. This monument by Elmar Hillebrand was constructed in 1988 on the site of the synagogue of Hildesheim (Lower Saxony) that was destroyed by Nazis on 9 November 1938, "Kristallnacht". Shortly afterwards, hundreds of the city's Jews were deported to concentration camps. Today, 27 January 2021 is Holocaust Memorial Day, and this photo is posted as a reminder of the horrors of Jewish persecution over the centuries, and in most recent times. It is also a day when we pray for forgiveness, for an end to genocide, and commit ourselves to a more just world.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr