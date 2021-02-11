234. Can we even imagine

Let’s embark with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit and receive the fruits of the Spirit. Let’s welcome everything from the Trinity.The person who doesn’t maintain the quality of their vehicle for a very long journey may discover that the destination might get longer and demand more time. The transmission chain of our life is the Holy Spirit and we need to make sure he’s constantly with us. May our hearts be in order to receive the Holy Spirit, to continue on the path of salvation and for the salvation of our neighbour.Let’s not limit the Holy Spirit. We would take one reality and close ourselves to the other graces of the Holy Spirit? Let’s not do that. We cannot limit the Holy Spirit without limiting ourselves.We have not finished discovering him and he will surprise us. Let’s dare to let the Holy Spirit ignite and illuminate us with all his fires.Jesus proposes to evangelize:“Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.” Matthew, chapter 28, verses 19 to 20aCan we even imagine all the graces we receive to go on a mission, if we listen to him?It is the Spirit of Jesus and the Father who guides his Church, who guides us in our journey, which is our guarantee of the presence of Jesus in us. We have the special grace of being in the Catholic Church with a marked dimension of the Holy Spirit. This is the Blessing for the Church. It’s a privilege for us.The Holy Spirit is in perfect communion with the Father and the Son. When we pray to the Holy Spirit, it’s impossible to be removed from the Father and the Son. Mary is present too. All the saints are united with us.In praying the Holy Spirit, we don’t exclude the Father or the Son. The three are eternally one. We don’t favour. We are in God when we walk with the Holy Spirit. We don’t further favour the Holy Spirit.We know what the Holy Spirit of Jesus and the Father has done so far in our lives. We know what the Holy Spirit is doing in our lives right now. We will then discover what he will achieve by passing through our soul, our heart, our spirit, in the future. We would not believe the extent and possibilities if the Spirit told us all that he’s able to do in us and through us.Let’s not block the Holy Spirit to one reality. May we not dictate to him what we want. But let him decide what he wants for every person in the Church, to give us strength, justice, temperance, prudence, theological virtues, charisms, gifts, fruits, etc.Let’s keep the courage and the determination to want the Holy Spirit in our life and to walk together, despite our differences which are so many beauties for each other.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas