Prayer of St. Richard of Chichester

Prayer of St. Richard

Godspell

"Day by Day."



Thanks be to thee, our Lord Jesus Christ,

for all the benefits which thou hast given us,

for all the pains and insults which thou hast borne for us.

O most merciful Redeemer, Friend, and Brother,

may we know thee more clearly,

love thee more dearly,

and follow thee more nearly. Amen

The following prayer was made immensely popular by the playwhere it was put to music in the song entitled,