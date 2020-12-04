 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
fatherjeffrey
WINESKINS 12 6 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Mary Fiala, Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Marianne Yeager talks about Our Lady of Guadalupe; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Sr. Pat McNicholas, OSU, about Beatitude House; music from the CD Come Let Us Adore Him by the Kellenberg Memorial High School Choir; and, Fr. Nick Mancini reflects on the readings for the Second Sunday of Advent.
