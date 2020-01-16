Clicks500
If you haven’t done anything wrong, don’t apologize.
That is very difficult to do; but just wait, because if you wait two weeks, people will come to your defense.
God has used people that are not on the Faith to do His work before , Remember the "Parable of the 99 sheep ,and 1 that was lost" told by Jesus >Professor Peterson has had his dificulties for saying the logical ,natural and right things ,and he was punished for that ,So those that are for us are not against us ,The Catholic church is not a club that others can not join its Truth ,and Faith
That's the thing though, Jordan Peterson is not for us. He is controlled opposition. Would you listen to Stalin if he said some conservative things? JP is a charlatan. A fraud. A fake conservative. He worked with the UN. He collects communist propaganda. He is an atheist. All his penny backers are jews, hence why he won't answer the jewish question. The man is an enemy in disguise deceiving you. …More
please defend the name calling with facts and examples
Not Jordan Peterson again. Please Catholics, stop trying to take moral advice from non-Catholics. Especially an atheist UN globalist charlatan shrink...