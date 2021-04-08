60 Vietnamese embrace Catholicism amid oppression | SW NEWS | 228 The Church has a vibrant presence in the Asian nation of Vietnam, in spite of hostility from the communist government. As a sign … More

60 Vietnamese embrace Catholicism amid oppression | SW NEWS | 228

The Church has a vibrant presence in the Asian nation of Vietnam, in spite of hostility from the communist government. As a sign that the faith community is growing, as many as sixty members of the Jarai ethnic minority embraced Catholicism on Easter eve. The event took place at the local Redemptorist mission in Anphongso. Abbey of Benedictine nuns in US becomes target of gun attacks A Benedictine Abbey in the US is the target of a series of gun attacks. The Catholic News Agency has quoted the Mother Abbess Cecilia as saying the monastery witnessed three gun attacks since February this year. Now, the Benedictines of Mary Queen of the Apostles in Gower, Missouri, are looking at ways to raise 200,000 dollars to construct an eight-foot wall around their property to keep attackers at bay. Ugandans mourn popular Catholic bishop who stood for the poor People in Uganda are mourning the death of a Catholic prelate who was the greatest champion of human rights and a staunch defender of the rights of the poor. Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of Kampala was found dead in his room on April 3. The archbishop’s criticism of government excesses and injustice attracted the ire of officials. Bishop Folda of Fargo in US reinstates obligation to attend Sunday Mass Yet another US bishop has reinstated the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Bishop John T Folda of Fargo diocese has ordered the reinstatement of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other holy days from May 1. The severity of the pandemic had forced him to dispense believers from their Sunday obligations on March 17 last year. Nebraska Dioceses to restore obligation for Catholics to attend Sunday Mass In a similar move, the dioceses in Nebraska too have mandated believers to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days from May. Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha and Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of Grand Island have announced the end of the Sunday obligation dispensation from May 23. Cardinal Parolin bemoans Europe’s loss of faith Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has decried Europe’s loss of faith and reason when it comes to ethical issues. The highest-ranking curia member was commenting on the increase in legalization of abortion and euthanasia across the continent. Cardinal Parolin said the fundamental problem is with reason rather than faith. Pope urges prayers for those defending human rights With many countries around the globe witnessing violations of human rights on a bigger scale, Pope Francis has urged the faithful to pray for people defending fundamental rights. Announcing his monthly prayer intention, the Holy Father said that he is referring “to actively combatting poverty, inequality, the lack of work, land, and housing, and the denial of social and labor rights.”