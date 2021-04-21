Clicks1
The Rosary (Glorious Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Wednesdays and, outside the …More
Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Wednesdays and, outside the seasons of Advent and Lent, on Sundays, are:
2:07 - The Resurrection
6:26 - The Ascension
11:08 - The Descent of the Holy Spirit
16:29 - The Assumption
21:33 - The Coronation of Mary
Find more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary.
