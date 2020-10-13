Clicks6.6K
Fátima: Aparición del 13 de octubre de 1917
bout90feet on Oct 12, 2007 Durante la noche del 12 al 13 de octubre había llovido toda la noche, empapando el suelo y a los miles de peregrinos que viajaban a Fátima de todas partes. A pie, por …More
bout90feet on Oct 12, 2007 Durante la noche del 12 al 13 de octubre había llovido toda la noche, empapando el suelo y a los miles de peregrinos que viajaban a Fátima de todas partes. A pie, por carro y carrozas venían, entrando a la zona de Cova por el camino de Fátima – Leiria, que hoy en día todavía pasa frente a la gran plaza de la Basílica. De ahí bajaban hacia el lugar de las apariciones. Hoy en día en el sitio está la capillita moderna de vidrio, encerrando la primera que se construyó y la estatua de Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Fátima donde estaba el encino. ACIPrensa
wftsradio.com - The Holy Rosary on CD, plus traditional Catholic programming at wftsradio.com
wftsradio.com - The Holy Rosary on CD, plus traditional Catholic programming at wftsradio.com
On Fatima anniversary, Fr. Apostoli sees atheism overtaking the West
Read more: www.ewtnnews.com/catholic-news/US.php
The author of an exhaustive study on the Virgin Mary's 1917 appearances in Portugal says her words are being fulfilled by the rise of aggressive secularism and loss of religious freedom in the West.
“Mary, as I see it, pointed out at Fatima that these things were going to …More
Read more: www.ewtnnews.com/catholic-news/US.php
The author of an exhaustive study on the Virgin Mary's 1917 appearances in Portugal says her words are being fulfilled by the rise of aggressive secularism and loss of religious freedom in the West.
“Mary, as I see it, pointed out at Fatima that these things were going to …More
On Fatima anniversary, Fr. Apostoli sees atheism overtaking the West
Read more: www.ewtnnews.com/catholic-news/US.php
The author of an exhaustive study on the Virgin Mary's 1917 appearances in Portugal says her words are being fulfilled by the rise of aggressive secularism and loss of religious freedom in the West.
“Mary, as I see it, pointed out at Fatima that these things were going to happen,” said Fr. Andrew Apostoli, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal and the author of “Fatima For Today” (Ignatius Press, $19.95), in an interview one day before the 94th anniversary of the last apparition in the Portuguese city.
“She said that an evil will begin in Russia, and will spread its errors around the world,” Fr. Apostoli noted, recalling Mary's words in 1917.
“Those errors – an atheistic form of government, life, and society – have come upon us now, in the form of secularism, and the attack on life, the family, and religious freedom.”
Mary's appearance on October 13, 1917, included one of the most dramatic public miracles of modern times, a well-documented event known today as the “Miracle of the Sun.” On that day, 70,000 people watched as the sun appeared to make three circles and “dance” in the sky in a zig-zag pattern.
Five months before, the mother of Christ had first appeared to three children to make a series of requests and predictions about prayer, penance, war and peace. The solar miracle accompanied her last appearance, for the benefit of those in doubt.
The Virgin also spoke of suffering for the Church and an assault on the Pope. Blessed John Paul II, who was wounded by an assassin in 1981, later performed a public consecration of the world that many people, including Fr. Apostoli, say fulfilled Mary's request for the Pope to consecrate Russia to her.
Fr. Apostoli told EWTN News that Bl. John Paul II repeatedly stressed the importance of the message of Fatima – a call to conversion, prayer, and penance – during his pontificate, as he saw the Church entering a “life-and-death struggle” involving billions of souls.
“In 1976, even before he became the Holy Father, Pope John Paul II stated that the Catholic Church is involved in the greatest spiritual struggle of her 2,000 year history,” Fr. Apostoli recalled.
“And he said that what's at stake is not one nation, or one facet of life, but the entire Christian culture is at stake in this struggle. It's a struggle between the Gospel and the anti-Gospel, between the Church and the anti-Church.”
The Franciscan priest noted that the recently-beatified Pope continued to speak of this struggle between “truth and anti-truth” after his election – particularly after the attempt on his life, which came on the May 13 anniversary of Mary's first appearance in Fatima.
“Before he made the consecration in 1984,” Fr. Apostoli recalled, “he made the statement that Fatima is more important today, than it was in 1917.”
In the time since that papal pronouncement, virtually every historically Catholic country in Western Europe has embraced an attitude of indifference or hostility to religion. Today, several of those traditional Catholic homelands, including Portugal, appear headed for financial and demographic ruin.
“I was talking about somebody who's into finances, when I was over in Europe,” Fr. Apostoli recalled. “He told me it's unavoidable – there's going to be a great crisis, financially.”
Fr. Apostoli recently returned from Ireland, where a million people waited to see Bl. John Paul II during his visit in 1979. The author of “Fatima for Today” said that during his own recent trip, “one lady there even told me that Ireland's probably the most anti-Catholic country in the world now.”
In Europe, and increasingly the U.S., the Fatima expert sees a spread of the “errors” that seized Russia in 1917, especially atheism.
Even the anti-Christian French Revolution had publicly acknowledged a “Supreme Being,” whereas Russian Communism went further by making atheism state policy.
The United States, Fr. Apostoli said, “would never have accepted communism if it had that label on it, directly. America would have opposed that.”
“But that's being broken down, and we're gradually getting many things that were a part of communism.”
“Pope Benedict has said that a wind has come over Western Europe, over North America, and has brought a darkness which prevents people from being able to tell right from wrong, truth from distortions,” Fr. Apostoli observed.
“We don't have the secret police, coming into our houses and arresting us for saying the Rosary – we don't have that. But gradually, all of our religious rights are being taken away. Things that we support as part of the moral teaching of Christ are being suppressed, and things are being forced upon us.”
“They'll say, 'Oh, you can worship any way you want, but don't bring it into the public square. Leave it in church on Sunday, and don't bring it to work on Monday. Don't bring it into society.'”
“That, to me, is a sign of communism.”
U.S. bishops' conference president Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan, the local bishop of Fr. Apostoli's own community, agrees with the friar about the spread of aggressive secularism.
The archbishop and the rest of the bishops’ conference recently established a national committee to monitor threats to religious freedom, saying it was “increasingly and in unprecedented ways under assault in America.”
Archbishop Dolan cited several alarming cases in his letter establishing the committee – including the proposed federal contraception mandate, the Obama administration's moves toward redefining marriage, and a Justice Department attack on churches' self government in the Supreme Court.
“In some countries, even to speak against homosexuality will become a 'hate crime,'” Fr. Apostoli predicted. “It's not a hate crime, it's speaking about what we believe is right and wrong. But we're going to be muzzled by that.”
Fr. Apostoli noted that as official atheism grows, so does the importance of Our Lady of Fatima's message – which involves daily prayer of the Rosary, personal sanctification, reparation for offenses against God, and the practice of attending Mass on the first Saturday of five consecutive months.
“This message is not over,” Fr. Apostoli stated. “Our Lady said that the Rosary can stop wars, and can bring world peace. We have to do what she said, and live good lives.”
“There's no other plan from Heaven that's so specific, for what we're going through now. She spelled it out. Prayer, penance, the 'First Five Saturdays' devotion – and live a good, holy life. That's the answer.”
Read more: www.ewtnnews.com/catholic-news/US.php
Read more: www.ewtnnews.com/catholic-news/US.php
The author of an exhaustive study on the Virgin Mary's 1917 appearances in Portugal says her words are being fulfilled by the rise of aggressive secularism and loss of religious freedom in the West.
“Mary, as I see it, pointed out at Fatima that these things were going to happen,” said Fr. Andrew Apostoli, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal and the author of “Fatima For Today” (Ignatius Press, $19.95), in an interview one day before the 94th anniversary of the last apparition in the Portuguese city.
“She said that an evil will begin in Russia, and will spread its errors around the world,” Fr. Apostoli noted, recalling Mary's words in 1917.
“Those errors – an atheistic form of government, life, and society – have come upon us now, in the form of secularism, and the attack on life, the family, and religious freedom.”
Mary's appearance on October 13, 1917, included one of the most dramatic public miracles of modern times, a well-documented event known today as the “Miracle of the Sun.” On that day, 70,000 people watched as the sun appeared to make three circles and “dance” in the sky in a zig-zag pattern.
Five months before, the mother of Christ had first appeared to three children to make a series of requests and predictions about prayer, penance, war and peace. The solar miracle accompanied her last appearance, for the benefit of those in doubt.
The Virgin also spoke of suffering for the Church and an assault on the Pope. Blessed John Paul II, who was wounded by an assassin in 1981, later performed a public consecration of the world that many people, including Fr. Apostoli, say fulfilled Mary's request for the Pope to consecrate Russia to her.
Fr. Apostoli told EWTN News that Bl. John Paul II repeatedly stressed the importance of the message of Fatima – a call to conversion, prayer, and penance – during his pontificate, as he saw the Church entering a “life-and-death struggle” involving billions of souls.
“In 1976, even before he became the Holy Father, Pope John Paul II stated that the Catholic Church is involved in the greatest spiritual struggle of her 2,000 year history,” Fr. Apostoli recalled.
“And he said that what's at stake is not one nation, or one facet of life, but the entire Christian culture is at stake in this struggle. It's a struggle between the Gospel and the anti-Gospel, between the Church and the anti-Church.”
The Franciscan priest noted that the recently-beatified Pope continued to speak of this struggle between “truth and anti-truth” after his election – particularly after the attempt on his life, which came on the May 13 anniversary of Mary's first appearance in Fatima.
“Before he made the consecration in 1984,” Fr. Apostoli recalled, “he made the statement that Fatima is more important today, than it was in 1917.”
In the time since that papal pronouncement, virtually every historically Catholic country in Western Europe has embraced an attitude of indifference or hostility to religion. Today, several of those traditional Catholic homelands, including Portugal, appear headed for financial and demographic ruin.
“I was talking about somebody who's into finances, when I was over in Europe,” Fr. Apostoli recalled. “He told me it's unavoidable – there's going to be a great crisis, financially.”
Fr. Apostoli recently returned from Ireland, where a million people waited to see Bl. John Paul II during his visit in 1979. The author of “Fatima for Today” said that during his own recent trip, “one lady there even told me that Ireland's probably the most anti-Catholic country in the world now.”
In Europe, and increasingly the U.S., the Fatima expert sees a spread of the “errors” that seized Russia in 1917, especially atheism.
Even the anti-Christian French Revolution had publicly acknowledged a “Supreme Being,” whereas Russian Communism went further by making atheism state policy.
The United States, Fr. Apostoli said, “would never have accepted communism if it had that label on it, directly. America would have opposed that.”
“But that's being broken down, and we're gradually getting many things that were a part of communism.”
“Pope Benedict has said that a wind has come over Western Europe, over North America, and has brought a darkness which prevents people from being able to tell right from wrong, truth from distortions,” Fr. Apostoli observed.
“We don't have the secret police, coming into our houses and arresting us for saying the Rosary – we don't have that. But gradually, all of our religious rights are being taken away. Things that we support as part of the moral teaching of Christ are being suppressed, and things are being forced upon us.”
“They'll say, 'Oh, you can worship any way you want, but don't bring it into the public square. Leave it in church on Sunday, and don't bring it to work on Monday. Don't bring it into society.'”
“That, to me, is a sign of communism.”
U.S. bishops' conference president Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan, the local bishop of Fr. Apostoli's own community, agrees with the friar about the spread of aggressive secularism.
The archbishop and the rest of the bishops’ conference recently established a national committee to monitor threats to religious freedom, saying it was “increasingly and in unprecedented ways under assault in America.”
Archbishop Dolan cited several alarming cases in his letter establishing the committee – including the proposed federal contraception mandate, the Obama administration's moves toward redefining marriage, and a Justice Department attack on churches' self government in the Supreme Court.
“In some countries, even to speak against homosexuality will become a 'hate crime,'” Fr. Apostoli predicted. “It's not a hate crime, it's speaking about what we believe is right and wrong. But we're going to be muzzled by that.”
Fr. Apostoli noted that as official atheism grows, so does the importance of Our Lady of Fatima's message – which involves daily prayer of the Rosary, personal sanctification, reparation for offenses against God, and the practice of attending Mass on the first Saturday of five consecutive months.
“This message is not over,” Fr. Apostoli stated. “Our Lady said that the Rosary can stop wars, and can bring world peace. We have to do what she said, and live good lives.”
“There's no other plan from Heaven that's so specific, for what we're going through now. She spelled it out. Prayer, penance, the 'First Five Saturdays' devotion – and live a good, holy life. That's the answer.”
Read more: www.ewtnnews.com/catholic-news/US.php
Veo esas fotos, y es gente, solo se ve gente pero ahí estuvo la Virgen, Jesús y San José... algo se ve que no se ve.... es impactante y maravilloso.
Gracias Ira. muy grandes son esas fotografías.
Gracias Ira. muy grandes son esas fotografías.
¡Qué vivencia hecha recuerdo! Gracias Irapuato.
Mi mamá nació el mismo año. Tengo unas fotos muy antiguas del viaje que hicieron mis padres a Fátima. Las scanearé. Se ve la Fe, unida con la Humildad. Si volvieramos a ello...
Mi mamá nació el mismo año. Tengo unas fotos muy antiguas del viaje que hicieron mis padres a Fátima. Las scanearé. Se ve la Fe, unida con la Humildad. Si volvieramos a ello...
Apparition of 13 October 1917
www.ewtn.com/fatima/apparitions/October.htm
During the night of 12-13 October it had rained throughout, soaking the ground and the pilgrims who make their way to Fátima from all directions by the thousands. By foot, by cart and even by car they came, entering the bowl of the Cova from the Fátima-Leiria road, which today still passes in front of the large square …More
www.ewtn.com/fatima/apparitions/October.htm
During the night of 12-13 October it had rained throughout, soaking the ground and the pilgrims who make their way to Fátima from all directions by the thousands. By foot, by cart and even by car they came, entering the bowl of the Cova from the Fátima-Leiria road, which today still passes in front of the large square …More
Apparition of 13 October 1917
www.ewtn.com/fatima/apparitions/October.htm
During the night of 12-13 October it had rained throughout, soaking the ground and the pilgrims who make their way to Fátima from all directions by the thousands. By foot, by cart and even by car they came, entering the bowl of the Cova from the Fátima-Leiria road, which today still passes in front of the large square of the Basilica. From there they made their way down the gently slope to the place where a trestle had been erected over the little holm oak of the apparitions. Today on the site is the modern glass and steel Capelhina (little chapel), enclosing the first chapel built there and the statue of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima where the holm oak had stood.
As for the children, they made their way to the Cova amid the adulation and skepticism which had followed them since May. When they arrived they found critics who questioned their veracity and the punctuality of the Lady, who had promised to arrive at noon. It was well passed noon by the official time of the country. However, when the sun arrived at its zenith the Lady appeared as she had said she would.
Video
"What do you want of me?"
I want a chapel built here in my honor. I want you to continue saying the Rosary every day. The war will end soon, and the soldiers will return to their homes.
"Yes. Yes."
"Will you tell me your name?"
I am the Lady of the Rosary.
"I have many petitions from many people. Will you grant them? "
Some I shall grant, and others I must deny. People must amend their lives and ask pardon for their sins. They must not offend our Lord any more, for He is already too much offended!
"And is that all you have to ask?"
There is nothing more.
As the Lady of the Rosary rises toward the east she turns the palms of her hands toward the dark sky. While the rain had stopped, dark clouds continued to obscure the sun, which suddenly bursts through them and is seen to be a soft spinning disk of silver.
"Look at the sun!"
From this point two distinct apparitions were seen, that of the phenomenon of the sun seen by the 70,000 or so spectators and that beheld by the children alone. Lucia describes the latter in her memoirs.
After our Lady had disappeared into the immense distance of the firmament, we beheld St. Joseph with the Child Jesus and Our Lady robed in white with a blue mantle, beside the sun. St. Joseph and the Child Jesus seemed to bless the world, for they traced the Sign of the Cross with their hands. When, a little later, this apparition disappeared, I saw Our Lord and Our lady; it seemed to me to that it was Our Lady of Sorrows (Dolors). Our Lord appeared to bless the world in the same manner as St. Joseph had done. This apparition also vanished, and I saw Our Lady once more, this time resembling Our Lady of Carmel. [Only Lucia would see the later, presaging her entrance into Carmel some years later.]
This would be the last of the apparitions of Fátima for Jacinta and Francisco. However, for Lucia Our Lady would return a seventh time, in 1920, as she had promised the previous May. At that time Lucia would be praying in the Cova before leaving Fátima for a girls boarding school. The Lady would come to urge her to dedicate herself wholly to God.
As the children viewed the various apparitions of Jesus, Mary and Joseph the crowd witnessed a different prodigy, the now famous miracle of the sun. Among the witnesses there were the following:
O Seculo (a pro-government, anti-clerical, Lisbon paper):
From the road, where the vehicles were parked and where hundreds of people who had not dared to brave the mud were congregated, one could see the immense multitude turn toward the sun, which appeared free from clouds and in its zenith. It looked like a plaque of dull silver, and it was possible to look at it without the least discomfort. It might have been an eclipse which was taking place. But at that moment a great shout went up, and one could hear the spectators nearest at hand shouting: "A miracle! A miracle!
Before the astonished eyes of the crowd, whose aspect was biblical as they stood bareheaded, eagerly searching the sky, the sun trembled, made sudden incredible movements outside all cosmic laws---the sun "danced" according to the typical expression of the people.
Standing at the step of an omnibus was an old man. With his face turned to the sun, he recited the Credo in a loud voice. I asked who he was and was told Senhor Joao da Cunha Vasconcelos. I saw him afterwards going up to those around him who still had their hats on, and vehemently imploring them to uncover before such an extraordinary demonstration of the existence of God.
Identical scenes were repeated elsewhere, and in one place a woman cried out: "How terrible! There are even men who do not uncover before such a stupendous miracle!"
People then began to ask each other what they had seen. The great majority admitted to having seen the trembling and the dancing of the sun; others affirmed that they saw the face of the Blessed Virgin; others, again, swore that the sun whirled on itself like a giant Catherine wheel and that it lowered itself to the earth as if to burn it in its rays. Some said they saw it change colors successively....
O Dia (another Lisbon daily, edition of 17 October 1917):
"At one o'clock in the afternoon, midday by the sun, the rain stopped. The sky, pearly grey in colour, illuminated the vast arid landscape with a strange light. The sun had a transparent gauzy veil so that the eyes could easily be fixed upon it. The grey mother-of-pearl tone turned into a sheet of silver which broke up as the clouds were torn apart and the silver sun, enveloped in the same gauzy grey light, was seen to whirl and turn in the circle of broken clouds. A cry went up from every mouth and people fell on their knees on the muddy ground....
The light turned a beautiful blue, as if it had come through the stained-glass windows of a cathedral, and spread itself over the people who knelt with outstretched hands. The blue faded slowly, and then the light seemed to pass through yellow glass. Yellow stains fell against white handkerchiefs, against the dark skirts of the women. They were repeated on the trees, on the stones and on the serra. People wept and prayed with uncovered heads, in the presence of a miracle they had awaited. The seconds seemed like hours, so vivid were they.
Ti Marto (father of Jacinta and Francisco)
We looked easily at the sun, which for some reason did not blind us. It seemed to flicker on and off, first one way, then another. It cast its rays in many directions and painted everything in different colors--- the trees, the people, the air and the ground. But what was most extraordinary, I thought, was that the sun did not hurt our eyes. Everything was still and quiet, and everyone was looking up. Then at a certain moment, the sun appeared to stop spinning. It then began to move and to dance in the sky until it seemed to detach itself from its place and fall upon us. It was a terrible moment.
Maria de Capelinha (one of the earliest believers):
The sun turned everything to different colours---yellow, blue and white. Then it shook and trembled. It looked like a wheel of fire that was going to fall on the people. They began to cry out, "We shall all be killed!" Others called to our Lady to save them. They recited acts of contrition. One woman began to confess her sins aloud, advertising that she had done this and that.... When at last the sun stopped leaping and moving, we all breathed our relief. We were still alive, and the miracle which the children had foretold, had been seen by everyone.
I was looking at the place of the apparitions, in a serene, if cold, expectation of something happening, and with diminishing curiosity, because a long time had passed without anything to excite my attention. Then I heard a shout from thousands of voices and saw the multitude suddenly turn its back and shoulders away from the point toward which up to now it had directed its attention, and turn to look at the sky on the opposite side.
It must have been nearly two o'clock by the legal time, and about midday by the sun. The sun, a few moments before, had broken through the thick layer of clouds which hid it, and shone clearly and intensely. I veered to the magnet which seemed to be drawing all eyes, and saw it as a disc with a clean-cut rim, luminous and shining, but which did not hurt the eyes. I do not agree with the comparison which I have heard made in Fatima---that of a dull silver disc. It was a clearer, richer, brighter colour, having something of the luster of a pearl. It did not in the least resemble the moon on a clear night because one saw it and felt it to be a living body. It was not spheric like the moon, nor did it have the same colour, tone, or shading. It looked like a glazed wheel made of mother-of-pearl. It could not be confused, either, with the sun seen through fog (for there was no fog at the time), because it was not opaque, diffused or veiled. In Fatima it gave light and heat and appeared clear-cut with a well-defined rim.
The sky was mottled with light cirrus clouds with the blue coming through here and there, but sometimes the sun stood out in patches of clear sky. The clouds passed from west to east and did not obscure the light of the sun, giving the impression of passing behind it, though sometimes these flecks of white took on tones of pink or diaphanous blue as they passed before the sun.
It was a remarkable fact that one could fix one's eyes on this brazier of heat and light without any pain in the eyes or blinding of the retina. The phenomenon, except for two interruptions when the sun seemed to send out rays of refulgent heat which obliged us to look away, must have lasted about ten minutes.
The sun's disc did not remain immobile. This was not the sparkling of a, heavenly body, for it spun round on itself in a mad whirl. Then, suddenly, one heard a clamour, a cry of anguish breaking from all the people. The sun, whirling wildly, seemed to loosen itself from the firmament and advance threateningly upon the earth as if to crush us with its huge and fiery weight. The sensation during those moments was terrible.
During the solar phenomenon, which I have just described in detail, there were changes of colour in the atmosphere. Looking at the sun, I noticed that everything around was becoming darkened. I looked first at the nearest objects and then extended my glance further afield as far as the horizon. I saw everything an amethyst colour. Objects around me, the sky and the atmosphere, were of the same colour. An oak tree nearby threw a shadow of this colour on the ground.
Fearing that I was suffering from an affection of the retina, an improbable explanation because in that case one could not see things purple-colored, I turned away and shut my eyes, keeping my hands before them to intercept the light. With my back still turned, I opened my eyes and saw that the landscape was the same purple colour as before.
The impression was not that of an eclipse, and while looking at the sun I noticed that the atmosphere had cleared. Soon after I heard a peasant who was near me shout out in tones of astonishment: "Look, that lady is all yellow!"
And in fact everything, both near and far, had changed, taking on the colour of old yellow damask. People looked as if they were suffering from jaundice, and I recall a sensation of amusement at seeing them look so ugly and unattractive. My own hand was the same colour. All the phenomena which I have described were observed by me in a calm and serene state of mind, and without any emotional disturbance. It is for others to interpret and explain them.
Dr. Almeida Garrett, PhD (Coimbra University):
I was looking at the place of the apparitions, in a serene, if cold, expectation of something happening, and with diminishing curiosity, because a long time had passed without anything to excite my attention. Then I heard a shout from thousands of voices and saw the multitude suddenly turn its back and shoulders away from the point toward which up to now it had directed its attention, and turn to look at the sky on the opposite side.
It must have been nearly two o'clock by the legal time, and about midday by the sun. The sun, a few moments before, had broken through the thick layer of clouds which hid it, and shone clearly and intensely. I veered to the magnet which seemed to be drawing all eyes, and saw it as a disc with a clean-cut rim, luminous and shining, but which did not hurt the eyes. I do not agree with the comparison which I have heard made in Fátima---that of a dull silver disc. It was a clearer, richer, brighter color, having something of the luster of a pearl. It did not in the least resemble the moon on a clear night because one saw it and felt it to be a living body. It was not spheric like the moon, nor did it have the same color, tone, or shading. It looked like a glazed wheel made of mother-of-pearl. It could not be confused, either, with the sun seen through fog (for there was no fog at the time), because it was not opaque, diffused or veiled. In Fátima it gave light and heat and appeared clear-cut with a well-defined rim.
The sky was mottled with light cirrus clouds with the blue coming through here and there, but sometimes the sun stood out in patches of clear sky. The clouds passed from west to east and did not obscure the light of the sun, giving the impression of passing behind it, though sometimes these flecks of white took on tones of pink or diaphanous blue as they passed before the sun.
It was a remarkable fact that one could fix one's eyes on this brazier of heat and light without any pain in the eyes or blinding of the retina. The phenomenon, except for two interruptions when the sun seemed to send out rays of refulgent heat which obliged us to look away, must have lasted about ten minutes.
The sun's disc did not remain immobile. This was not the sparkling of a, heavenly body, for it spun round on itself in a mad whirl. Then, suddenly, one heard a clamor, a cry of anguish breaking from all the people. The sun, whirling wildly, seemed to loosen itself from the firmament and advance threateningly upon the earth as if to crush us with its huge and fiery weight. The sensation during those moments was terrible.
During the solar phenomenon, which I have just described in detail, there were changes of color in the atmosphere. Looking at the sun, I noticed that everything around was becoming darkened. I looked first at the nearest objects and then extended my glance further afield as far as the horizon. I saw everything an amethyst color. Objects around me, the sky and the atmosphere, were of the same color. An oak tree nearby threw a shadow of this color on the ground.
Fearing that I was suffering from an affection of the retina, an improbable explanation because in that case one could not see things purple-colored, I turned away and shut my eyes, keeping my hands before them to intercept the light. With my back still turned, I opened my eyes and saw that the landscape was the same purple color as before.
The impression was not that of an eclipse, and while looking at the sun I noticed that the atmosphere had cleared. Soon after I heard a peasant who was near me shout out in tones of astonishment: "Look, that lady is all yellow!"
And in fact everything, both near and far, had changed, taking on the color of old yellow damask. People looked as if they were suffering from jaundice, and I recall a sensation of amusement at seeing them look so ugly and unattractive. My own hand was the same color. All the phenomena which I have described were observed by me in a calm and serene state of mind, and without any emotional disturbance. It is for others to interpret and explain them.
Dr. Domingos Coelho (reported in the newspaper Ordem):
The sun, at one moment surrounded with scarlet flame, at another aureoled in yellow and deep purple, seemed to be in an exceedingly fast and whirling movement, at times appearing to be loosened from the sky and to be approaching the earth, strongly radiating heat.
Fr. Manuel Pereira da Silva (in a letter to a friend)
The sun appeared with its circumference well defined. It came down as if to the height of the clouds and began to whirl giddily upon itself like a captive ball of fire. With some interruptions, this lasted about eight minutes. The atmosphere darkened and the features of each became yellow. Everyone knelt even in the mud....
Senhor Alfredo da Silva Santos (Lisbon):
We made our arrangements, and went in three motor cars on the early morning of the 13th. There was a thick mist, and the car which went in front mistook the way so that we were all lost for a time and only arrived at the Cova da Iria at midday by the sun. It was absolutely full of people, but for my part I felt devoid of any religious feeling. When Lucia called out: "Look at the sun!" the whole multitude repeated: "Attention to the sun!" It was a day of incessant drizzle but a few moments before the miracle it stopped raining. I can hardly find words to describe what followed. The sun began to move, and at a certain moment appeared to be detached from the sky and about to hurtle upon us like a wheel of flame. My wife---we had been married only a short time- -- fainted, and I was too upset to attend to her, and my brother-in- law, Joao Vassalo, supported her on his arm. I fell on my knees, oblivious of everything, and when I got up I don't know what I said. I think I began to cry out like the others. An old man with a white beard began to attack the atheists aloud and challenged them to say whether or not something supernatural had occurred.
There may have been many former atheists in Fátima that day, but there were plenty in Portugal, nonetheless, to charge hallucination. For those the Lady provided witnesses who were not at the scene and could not have been subject to collective suggestion.
Alfonso Lopes Vieira (observed the display from a distance of nearly 25 miles):
On that day of October 13, 1917, without remembering the predictions of the children, I was enchanted by a remarkable spectacle in the sky of a kind I had never seen before. I saw it from this veranda....
Fr. Ignacio Lorenco (Alburitel, 11 miles away):
I was only nine years old at this time, and I went to the local village school. At about midday we were surprised by the shouts and cries of some men and women who were passing in the street in front of the school. The teacher, a good, pious woman, though nervous and impressionable, was the first to run into the road, with the children after her.
Outside, the people were shouting and weeping and pointing to the sun, ignoring the agitated questions of the schoolmistress. It was the great Miracle, which one could see quite distinctly from the top of the hill where my village was situated---the Miracle of the sun, accompanied by all its extraordinary phenomena.
I feel incapable of describing what I saw and felt. I looked fixedly at the sun, which seemed pale and did not hurt the eyes. Looking like a ball of snow revolving on itself, it suddenly seemed to come down in a zigzag, menacing the earth. Terrified, I ran and hid myself among the people, who were weeping and expecting the end of the world at any moment.
Near us was an unbeliever who had spent the morning mocking at the simpletons who had gone off to Fátima just to see an ordinary girl. He now seemed to be paralyzed, his eyes fixed on the sun. Afterwards he trembled from head to foot and lifting up his arms fell on his knees in the mud, crying out to our Lady.
Meanwhile the people continued to cry out and to weep, asking God to pardon their sins. We all ran to the two chapels in the village, which were soon filled to overflowing. During those long moments of the solar prodigy, objects around us turned all the colors of the rainbow. We saw ourselves blue, yellow, red, etc. All these strange phenomena increased the fears of the people. After about ten minutes the sun, now dull and pallid, returned to its place. When the people realized that the danger was over, there was an explosion of joy, and everyone joined in thanksgiving and praise to our Lady.
Rev. Dr. Formigao's Examination of 13 October
Back
The Children
The Apparitions
The Beatification
News
Multimedia
EWTN Coverage
HOME - EWTNews - FAITH - TELEVISION - RADIO - LIBRARY
GALLERY - CATALOGUE - WHAT'S NEW - MULTIMEDIA - GENERAL - DONATION
www.ewtn.com/fatima/apparitions/October.htm
During the night of 12-13 October it had rained throughout, soaking the ground and the pilgrims who make their way to Fátima from all directions by the thousands. By foot, by cart and even by car they came, entering the bowl of the Cova from the Fátima-Leiria road, which today still passes in front of the large square of the Basilica. From there they made their way down the gently slope to the place where a trestle had been erected over the little holm oak of the apparitions. Today on the site is the modern glass and steel Capelhina (little chapel), enclosing the first chapel built there and the statue of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima where the holm oak had stood.
As for the children, they made their way to the Cova amid the adulation and skepticism which had followed them since May. When they arrived they found critics who questioned their veracity and the punctuality of the Lady, who had promised to arrive at noon. It was well passed noon by the official time of the country. However, when the sun arrived at its zenith the Lady appeared as she had said she would.
Video
"What do you want of me?"
I want a chapel built here in my honor. I want you to continue saying the Rosary every day. The war will end soon, and the soldiers will return to their homes.
"Yes. Yes."
"Will you tell me your name?"
I am the Lady of the Rosary.
"I have many petitions from many people. Will you grant them? "
Some I shall grant, and others I must deny. People must amend their lives and ask pardon for their sins. They must not offend our Lord any more, for He is already too much offended!
"And is that all you have to ask?"
There is nothing more.
As the Lady of the Rosary rises toward the east she turns the palms of her hands toward the dark sky. While the rain had stopped, dark clouds continued to obscure the sun, which suddenly bursts through them and is seen to be a soft spinning disk of silver.
"Look at the sun!"
From this point two distinct apparitions were seen, that of the phenomenon of the sun seen by the 70,000 or so spectators and that beheld by the children alone. Lucia describes the latter in her memoirs.
After our Lady had disappeared into the immense distance of the firmament, we beheld St. Joseph with the Child Jesus and Our Lady robed in white with a blue mantle, beside the sun. St. Joseph and the Child Jesus seemed to bless the world, for they traced the Sign of the Cross with their hands. When, a little later, this apparition disappeared, I saw Our Lord and Our lady; it seemed to me to that it was Our Lady of Sorrows (Dolors). Our Lord appeared to bless the world in the same manner as St. Joseph had done. This apparition also vanished, and I saw Our Lady once more, this time resembling Our Lady of Carmel. [Only Lucia would see the later, presaging her entrance into Carmel some years later.]
This would be the last of the apparitions of Fátima for Jacinta and Francisco. However, for Lucia Our Lady would return a seventh time, in 1920, as she had promised the previous May. At that time Lucia would be praying in the Cova before leaving Fátima for a girls boarding school. The Lady would come to urge her to dedicate herself wholly to God.
As the children viewed the various apparitions of Jesus, Mary and Joseph the crowd witnessed a different prodigy, the now famous miracle of the sun. Among the witnesses there were the following:
O Seculo (a pro-government, anti-clerical, Lisbon paper):
From the road, where the vehicles were parked and where hundreds of people who had not dared to brave the mud were congregated, one could see the immense multitude turn toward the sun, which appeared free from clouds and in its zenith. It looked like a plaque of dull silver, and it was possible to look at it without the least discomfort. It might have been an eclipse which was taking place. But at that moment a great shout went up, and one could hear the spectators nearest at hand shouting: "A miracle! A miracle!
Before the astonished eyes of the crowd, whose aspect was biblical as they stood bareheaded, eagerly searching the sky, the sun trembled, made sudden incredible movements outside all cosmic laws---the sun "danced" according to the typical expression of the people.
Standing at the step of an omnibus was an old man. With his face turned to the sun, he recited the Credo in a loud voice. I asked who he was and was told Senhor Joao da Cunha Vasconcelos. I saw him afterwards going up to those around him who still had their hats on, and vehemently imploring them to uncover before such an extraordinary demonstration of the existence of God.
Identical scenes were repeated elsewhere, and in one place a woman cried out: "How terrible! There are even men who do not uncover before such a stupendous miracle!"
People then began to ask each other what they had seen. The great majority admitted to having seen the trembling and the dancing of the sun; others affirmed that they saw the face of the Blessed Virgin; others, again, swore that the sun whirled on itself like a giant Catherine wheel and that it lowered itself to the earth as if to burn it in its rays. Some said they saw it change colors successively....
O Dia (another Lisbon daily, edition of 17 October 1917):
"At one o'clock in the afternoon, midday by the sun, the rain stopped. The sky, pearly grey in colour, illuminated the vast arid landscape with a strange light. The sun had a transparent gauzy veil so that the eyes could easily be fixed upon it. The grey mother-of-pearl tone turned into a sheet of silver which broke up as the clouds were torn apart and the silver sun, enveloped in the same gauzy grey light, was seen to whirl and turn in the circle of broken clouds. A cry went up from every mouth and people fell on their knees on the muddy ground....
The light turned a beautiful blue, as if it had come through the stained-glass windows of a cathedral, and spread itself over the people who knelt with outstretched hands. The blue faded slowly, and then the light seemed to pass through yellow glass. Yellow stains fell against white handkerchiefs, against the dark skirts of the women. They were repeated on the trees, on the stones and on the serra. People wept and prayed with uncovered heads, in the presence of a miracle they had awaited. The seconds seemed like hours, so vivid were they.
Ti Marto (father of Jacinta and Francisco)
We looked easily at the sun, which for some reason did not blind us. It seemed to flicker on and off, first one way, then another. It cast its rays in many directions and painted everything in different colors--- the trees, the people, the air and the ground. But what was most extraordinary, I thought, was that the sun did not hurt our eyes. Everything was still and quiet, and everyone was looking up. Then at a certain moment, the sun appeared to stop spinning. It then began to move and to dance in the sky until it seemed to detach itself from its place and fall upon us. It was a terrible moment.
Maria de Capelinha (one of the earliest believers):
The sun turned everything to different colours---yellow, blue and white. Then it shook and trembled. It looked like a wheel of fire that was going to fall on the people. They began to cry out, "We shall all be killed!" Others called to our Lady to save them. They recited acts of contrition. One woman began to confess her sins aloud, advertising that she had done this and that.... When at last the sun stopped leaping and moving, we all breathed our relief. We were still alive, and the miracle which the children had foretold, had been seen by everyone.
I was looking at the place of the apparitions, in a serene, if cold, expectation of something happening, and with diminishing curiosity, because a long time had passed without anything to excite my attention. Then I heard a shout from thousands of voices and saw the multitude suddenly turn its back and shoulders away from the point toward which up to now it had directed its attention, and turn to look at the sky on the opposite side.
It must have been nearly two o'clock by the legal time, and about midday by the sun. The sun, a few moments before, had broken through the thick layer of clouds which hid it, and shone clearly and intensely. I veered to the magnet which seemed to be drawing all eyes, and saw it as a disc with a clean-cut rim, luminous and shining, but which did not hurt the eyes. I do not agree with the comparison which I have heard made in Fatima---that of a dull silver disc. It was a clearer, richer, brighter colour, having something of the luster of a pearl. It did not in the least resemble the moon on a clear night because one saw it and felt it to be a living body. It was not spheric like the moon, nor did it have the same colour, tone, or shading. It looked like a glazed wheel made of mother-of-pearl. It could not be confused, either, with the sun seen through fog (for there was no fog at the time), because it was not opaque, diffused or veiled. In Fatima it gave light and heat and appeared clear-cut with a well-defined rim.
The sky was mottled with light cirrus clouds with the blue coming through here and there, but sometimes the sun stood out in patches of clear sky. The clouds passed from west to east and did not obscure the light of the sun, giving the impression of passing behind it, though sometimes these flecks of white took on tones of pink or diaphanous blue as they passed before the sun.
It was a remarkable fact that one could fix one's eyes on this brazier of heat and light without any pain in the eyes or blinding of the retina. The phenomenon, except for two interruptions when the sun seemed to send out rays of refulgent heat which obliged us to look away, must have lasted about ten minutes.
The sun's disc did not remain immobile. This was not the sparkling of a, heavenly body, for it spun round on itself in a mad whirl. Then, suddenly, one heard a clamour, a cry of anguish breaking from all the people. The sun, whirling wildly, seemed to loosen itself from the firmament and advance threateningly upon the earth as if to crush us with its huge and fiery weight. The sensation during those moments was terrible.
During the solar phenomenon, which I have just described in detail, there were changes of colour in the atmosphere. Looking at the sun, I noticed that everything around was becoming darkened. I looked first at the nearest objects and then extended my glance further afield as far as the horizon. I saw everything an amethyst colour. Objects around me, the sky and the atmosphere, were of the same colour. An oak tree nearby threw a shadow of this colour on the ground.
Fearing that I was suffering from an affection of the retina, an improbable explanation because in that case one could not see things purple-colored, I turned away and shut my eyes, keeping my hands before them to intercept the light. With my back still turned, I opened my eyes and saw that the landscape was the same purple colour as before.
The impression was not that of an eclipse, and while looking at the sun I noticed that the atmosphere had cleared. Soon after I heard a peasant who was near me shout out in tones of astonishment: "Look, that lady is all yellow!"
And in fact everything, both near and far, had changed, taking on the colour of old yellow damask. People looked as if they were suffering from jaundice, and I recall a sensation of amusement at seeing them look so ugly and unattractive. My own hand was the same colour. All the phenomena which I have described were observed by me in a calm and serene state of mind, and without any emotional disturbance. It is for others to interpret and explain them.
Dr. Almeida Garrett, PhD (Coimbra University):
I was looking at the place of the apparitions, in a serene, if cold, expectation of something happening, and with diminishing curiosity, because a long time had passed without anything to excite my attention. Then I heard a shout from thousands of voices and saw the multitude suddenly turn its back and shoulders away from the point toward which up to now it had directed its attention, and turn to look at the sky on the opposite side.
It must have been nearly two o'clock by the legal time, and about midday by the sun. The sun, a few moments before, had broken through the thick layer of clouds which hid it, and shone clearly and intensely. I veered to the magnet which seemed to be drawing all eyes, and saw it as a disc with a clean-cut rim, luminous and shining, but which did not hurt the eyes. I do not agree with the comparison which I have heard made in Fátima---that of a dull silver disc. It was a clearer, richer, brighter color, having something of the luster of a pearl. It did not in the least resemble the moon on a clear night because one saw it and felt it to be a living body. It was not spheric like the moon, nor did it have the same color, tone, or shading. It looked like a glazed wheel made of mother-of-pearl. It could not be confused, either, with the sun seen through fog (for there was no fog at the time), because it was not opaque, diffused or veiled. In Fátima it gave light and heat and appeared clear-cut with a well-defined rim.
The sky was mottled with light cirrus clouds with the blue coming through here and there, but sometimes the sun stood out in patches of clear sky. The clouds passed from west to east and did not obscure the light of the sun, giving the impression of passing behind it, though sometimes these flecks of white took on tones of pink or diaphanous blue as they passed before the sun.
It was a remarkable fact that one could fix one's eyes on this brazier of heat and light without any pain in the eyes or blinding of the retina. The phenomenon, except for two interruptions when the sun seemed to send out rays of refulgent heat which obliged us to look away, must have lasted about ten minutes.
The sun's disc did not remain immobile. This was not the sparkling of a, heavenly body, for it spun round on itself in a mad whirl. Then, suddenly, one heard a clamor, a cry of anguish breaking from all the people. The sun, whirling wildly, seemed to loosen itself from the firmament and advance threateningly upon the earth as if to crush us with its huge and fiery weight. The sensation during those moments was terrible.
During the solar phenomenon, which I have just described in detail, there were changes of color in the atmosphere. Looking at the sun, I noticed that everything around was becoming darkened. I looked first at the nearest objects and then extended my glance further afield as far as the horizon. I saw everything an amethyst color. Objects around me, the sky and the atmosphere, were of the same color. An oak tree nearby threw a shadow of this color on the ground.
Fearing that I was suffering from an affection of the retina, an improbable explanation because in that case one could not see things purple-colored, I turned away and shut my eyes, keeping my hands before them to intercept the light. With my back still turned, I opened my eyes and saw that the landscape was the same purple color as before.
The impression was not that of an eclipse, and while looking at the sun I noticed that the atmosphere had cleared. Soon after I heard a peasant who was near me shout out in tones of astonishment: "Look, that lady is all yellow!"
And in fact everything, both near and far, had changed, taking on the color of old yellow damask. People looked as if they were suffering from jaundice, and I recall a sensation of amusement at seeing them look so ugly and unattractive. My own hand was the same color. All the phenomena which I have described were observed by me in a calm and serene state of mind, and without any emotional disturbance. It is for others to interpret and explain them.
Dr. Domingos Coelho (reported in the newspaper Ordem):
The sun, at one moment surrounded with scarlet flame, at another aureoled in yellow and deep purple, seemed to be in an exceedingly fast and whirling movement, at times appearing to be loosened from the sky and to be approaching the earth, strongly radiating heat.
Fr. Manuel Pereira da Silva (in a letter to a friend)
The sun appeared with its circumference well defined. It came down as if to the height of the clouds and began to whirl giddily upon itself like a captive ball of fire. With some interruptions, this lasted about eight minutes. The atmosphere darkened and the features of each became yellow. Everyone knelt even in the mud....
Senhor Alfredo da Silva Santos (Lisbon):
We made our arrangements, and went in three motor cars on the early morning of the 13th. There was a thick mist, and the car which went in front mistook the way so that we were all lost for a time and only arrived at the Cova da Iria at midday by the sun. It was absolutely full of people, but for my part I felt devoid of any religious feeling. When Lucia called out: "Look at the sun!" the whole multitude repeated: "Attention to the sun!" It was a day of incessant drizzle but a few moments before the miracle it stopped raining. I can hardly find words to describe what followed. The sun began to move, and at a certain moment appeared to be detached from the sky and about to hurtle upon us like a wheel of flame. My wife---we had been married only a short time- -- fainted, and I was too upset to attend to her, and my brother-in- law, Joao Vassalo, supported her on his arm. I fell on my knees, oblivious of everything, and when I got up I don't know what I said. I think I began to cry out like the others. An old man with a white beard began to attack the atheists aloud and challenged them to say whether or not something supernatural had occurred.
There may have been many former atheists in Fátima that day, but there were plenty in Portugal, nonetheless, to charge hallucination. For those the Lady provided witnesses who were not at the scene and could not have been subject to collective suggestion.
Alfonso Lopes Vieira (observed the display from a distance of nearly 25 miles):
On that day of October 13, 1917, without remembering the predictions of the children, I was enchanted by a remarkable spectacle in the sky of a kind I had never seen before. I saw it from this veranda....
Fr. Ignacio Lorenco (Alburitel, 11 miles away):
I was only nine years old at this time, and I went to the local village school. At about midday we were surprised by the shouts and cries of some men and women who were passing in the street in front of the school. The teacher, a good, pious woman, though nervous and impressionable, was the first to run into the road, with the children after her.
Outside, the people were shouting and weeping and pointing to the sun, ignoring the agitated questions of the schoolmistress. It was the great Miracle, which one could see quite distinctly from the top of the hill where my village was situated---the Miracle of the sun, accompanied by all its extraordinary phenomena.
I feel incapable of describing what I saw and felt. I looked fixedly at the sun, which seemed pale and did not hurt the eyes. Looking like a ball of snow revolving on itself, it suddenly seemed to come down in a zigzag, menacing the earth. Terrified, I ran and hid myself among the people, who were weeping and expecting the end of the world at any moment.
Near us was an unbeliever who had spent the morning mocking at the simpletons who had gone off to Fátima just to see an ordinary girl. He now seemed to be paralyzed, his eyes fixed on the sun. Afterwards he trembled from head to foot and lifting up his arms fell on his knees in the mud, crying out to our Lady.
Meanwhile the people continued to cry out and to weep, asking God to pardon their sins. We all ran to the two chapels in the village, which were soon filled to overflowing. During those long moments of the solar prodigy, objects around us turned all the colors of the rainbow. We saw ourselves blue, yellow, red, etc. All these strange phenomena increased the fears of the people. After about ten minutes the sun, now dull and pallid, returned to its place. When the people realized that the danger was over, there was an explosion of joy, and everyone joined in thanksgiving and praise to our Lady.
Rev. Dr. Formigao's Examination of 13 October
Back
The Children
The Apparitions
The Beatification
News
Multimedia
EWTN Coverage
HOME - EWTNews - FAITH - TELEVISION - RADIO - LIBRARY
GALLERY - CATALOGUE - WHAT'S NEW - MULTIMEDIA - GENERAL - DONATION
One more comment from Irapuato
Aparición del 13 de octubre de 1917
www.aciprensa.com/…/aparicion-virge…
Durante la noche del 12 al 13 de octubre había llovido toda la noche, empapando el suelo y a los miles de peregrinos que viajaban a Fátima de todas partes. A pie, por carro y carrozas venían, entrando a la zona de Cova por el camino de Fátima – Leiria, que hoy en día todavía pasa frente a la gran plaza de la Basílica. De …More
www.aciprensa.com/…/aparicion-virge…
Durante la noche del 12 al 13 de octubre había llovido toda la noche, empapando el suelo y a los miles de peregrinos que viajaban a Fátima de todas partes. A pie, por carro y carrozas venían, entrando a la zona de Cova por el camino de Fátima – Leiria, que hoy en día todavía pasa frente a la gran plaza de la Basílica. De …More
Aparición del 13 de octubre de 1917
www.aciprensa.com/…/aparicion-virge…
Durante la noche del 12 al 13 de octubre había llovido toda la noche, empapando el suelo y a los miles de peregrinos que viajaban a Fátima de todas partes. A pie, por carro y carrozas venían, entrando a la zona de Cova por el camino de Fátima – Leiria, que hoy en día todavía pasa frente a la gran plaza de la Basílica. De ahí bajaban hacia el lugar de las apariciones. Hoy en día en el sitio está la capillita moderna de vidrio, encerrando la primera que se construyó y la estatua de Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Fátima donde estaba el encino.
En cuanto a los niños, lograron llegar a Cova entre las adulaciones y el escepticismo que los había perseguido desde mayo. Cuando llegaron encontraron críticos que los cuestionaban su veracidad y la puntualidad de la Señora, quien había prometido llegar al medio día. Ya habían pasado las doce según la hora oficial del país. Sin embargo cuando el sol había llegado a su apogeo la Señora se apareció como había dicho.
"¿Qué quieres de mi?"
Quiero que se construya una capilla aquí en mi honor. Quiero que continúen diciendo el Rosario todos los días. La guerra pronto terminará, y los soldados regresarán a sus hogares.
"Si, Si"
"¿Me dirás tu nombre?"
Yo soy la Señora del Rosario
"Tengo muchas peticiones de muchas personas. ¿Se las concederás?"
Algunas serán concedidas, y otras las debo negar. Las personas deben rehacer sus vidas y pedir perdón por sus pecados. No deben de ofender más a nuestro Señor, ya es ofendido demasiado!
" ¿Y eso es todo lo que tienes que pedir?"
No hay nada más.
Mientras la Señora del Rosario se eleva hacia el este ella tornó las palmas de sus manos hacia el cielo oscuro. Aunque la lluvia había cedido, nubes oscuras continuaban a oscurecer el sol, que de repente se escapa entre ellos y se ve como un suave disco de plata.
"¡Miren el sol!"
En este momento dos distintas apariciones pudieron ser vistas, el fenómeno del sol presenciado por los 70,000 espectadores y aquella que fue vista sólo por los niños. Lucía describe esta aparición en su diario.
Después que la Virgen se desapareció en la inmensa distancia del filmamento, vimos San José y al Niño Jesús que parecían estar bendiciendo el mundo, ya que hacían la señal de la cruz con sus manos. Un poco después cuando esta aparición terminó vi a Nuestro Señor y a Nuestra Señora, me parece que era lo Dolorosa. Nuestro Señor parecía bendecir al mundo al igual que lo había hecho San José. Esta aparición también desapareció y vi a Nuestra Señora una vez más, parecida a nuestra Señora del Carmen (Sólo Lucia vio la última aparición, anticipando su entrada al Carmelo unos años después.
Estas serían las últimas apariciones en Fátima para Jacinta y Francisco. Sin embargo a Lucía nuestra Señora se la apareció una séptima vez en 1920, como lo había prometido la Señora el mes de mayo. Esta vez Lucía estaba en oración en la Cova, antes de dejar Fátima para ir a un internado de niñas. La Señora vino para alentarla a que se dedicara enteramente a Dios.
Mientras los niños veían las diversas apariciones de Jesús, María y San José, la multitud presenció un prodigio diferente, el ahora conocido como el famoso milagro del sol. Entre los testigos estaban los siguientes:
O Seculo (un periódico de Lisboa por gobierno y anticlerical.
Desde el camino, donde estaban estacionados los vehículos donde cientos de personas se habían quedado ya que no querían vencer el lodo, uno podía ver la gran multitud volverse hacia el sol, que parecía sin nubes y estaba en su apogeo. Parecía una placa de pura plata y se podía mirar fijamente sin incomodar. Pudo haber sido un eclipse que sucedía en ese momento. Pero en ese mismo momento se produjo un gran grito, y uno podía escuchar a los espectadores más cercanos gritas: ¡un milagro! ¡un milagro!
Ante el asombro reflejado en los ojos de los espectadores, cuya semblanza era bíblica ya que todos tenían la cabeza descubierta, y que buscaban ansiosamente algo en el cielo, el sol temblaba, hizo ciertos movimientos repentinos fuera de las layes cósmicas – el sol "danzaba" de acuerdo a las expresiones típicas de la gente.
Había un viejecito parado en las escaleras de un ómnibus con su rostro volteado hacía el sol que recitaba el credo en alta voz. Pregunté quien era y me dijeron que era el señor Joao da Cunha Vasconcelos. Lo vi después dirigiéndose a los que estaban a su alrededor con sus sombreros puestos y les imploró vehementemente que se descubrieran sus cabezas ante tan extraordinario milagro.
La gente se preguntaban los unos a los otros lo que habían visto. La gran mayoría admitió ver el sol danzando y temblando, otros afirmaban que habían visto el rostro de la Virgen Santísima. Otros juraron que vieron el sol girar como una rueda que se acercaba a la tierra como si fuera a quemarla con sus rayos. Algunos dijeron haber visto cambios de colores sucesivamente.
O Dia (otro diario de Lisboa, edición 17 de octubre de 1917)
" A la una en punto de la tarde, mediodía solar, la lluvia cesó, el cielo de color gris nacarado iluminaba la vasta región árida con una extraña luz. El sol tenía como un velo de gasa transparente que hacía fácil el mirarlo fijamente. El tono grisáceo madre perla que se tornó en una lámina de plata que se rompió cuando las nubes se abrían y el sol de plata envuelto en el mismo velo de luz gris, se vio girar y moverse en el circulo de las nubes abiertas. De todas las bocas se escuchó un gemido y las personas cayeron de rodillas sobre el suelo fangoso…..
La luz se tornó en un azul precioso, como si atravesara el vitral de una catedral y esparció sus rayos sobre las personas que estaban de rodillas con los brazos extendidos. El azul desapareció lentamente y luego la luz pareció traspasar un cristal amarillo. La luz amarilla tiñó los pañuelos blancos, las faldas oscuras de las mujeres. Lo mismo sucedió en los árboles, las piedras y en la sierra. La gente lloraba y oraba con la cabeza descubierta ante la presencia del milagro que habían esperado. Los segundos parecían como horas, así de intensos eran.
Ti Marto (padre de Jacinta y Francisco)
Podíamos mirar con facilidad el sol, que por alguna razón no nos cegaba. Parecía titilar primero en un sentido y luego en otro. Sus rayos se esparcían en muchas direcciones y pintaban todas las cosas en diferentes colores, los árboles, la gente el aire y la tierra. Pero lo más extraordinario para mi era que el sol no lastimaba nuestros ojos. Todo estaba tranquilo y en silencio y todos miraban hacia arriba. De pronto pareció que el sol dejó de girar. Luego comenzó a moverse y a danzar en el cielo, hasta que parecía desprenderse de su lugar y caer sobre nosotros. Fue un momento terrible.
María Capelinha (una de las primeras creyentes)
El transformó todo de diferentes colores – amarillo, azul y blanco, entonces se sacudió y tembló, parecía una rueda de fuego que caía sobre la gente. Empezaron a gritar "¡nos va ha matar a todos!", otros clamaron a nuestro Señor para que los salvara, ellos recitaban el acto de contrición. Una mujer comenzó a confesar sus pecados en voz alta, diciendo que había hecho esto y aquello….
Cuando al fin el sol dejó de saltar y de moverse todos respiramos aliviados. Aun estabamos vivos, y el milagro predicho por los niños fue visto por todos.
Yo estaba mirando hacia el lugar de las apariciones, esperando serena y fríamente que algo sucediera, y con una curiosidad en descenso por que había pasado mucho tiempo sin que sucediera nada que me llamara la atención, entonces escuche miles de voces gritar y vi que la multitud de pronto se voltio, hacia el lado contrario, sus espaldas en contra del sitio donde yo tenía dirigida mi atención y miré al cielo del lado opuesto.
La hora legal era cerca de las 2 de la tarde, alrededor del medio día solar. EL sol unos momentos antes había aparecido entre unas nubes, las cuales lo ocultaban y brillaba clara e intensamente. Yo me volví hacia el magneto que parecía atraer todas las miradas y lo vi como un disco con un aro claramente marcado, luminoso y resplandeciente, pero que no hacía daño a los ojos. No estoy de acuerdo con la comparación que escuchado han hecho en Fátima y la de un pesado disco plateado. Era un color más claro rico y resplandeciente que tenía algo del brillo de una perla. No se parecía en nada a la luna en una noche clara porque al uno verlo y sentirlo parecía un cuerpo vivo. No era una esfera como la luna ni tenía el mismo color o matiz. Perecía como una rueda de cristal hacha de la madre de todas las perlas. No se podía confundir con el sol visto a través de la neblina (por que no había neblina en ese momento), porque no era opaca, difusa ni cubierta con un velo. En Fátima daba luz y calor y aparentaba un claro cofre con un arco bien difundido.
Fuente: www.ewtn.com
www.aciprensa.com/…/aparicion-virge…
Durante la noche del 12 al 13 de octubre había llovido toda la noche, empapando el suelo y a los miles de peregrinos que viajaban a Fátima de todas partes. A pie, por carro y carrozas venían, entrando a la zona de Cova por el camino de Fátima – Leiria, que hoy en día todavía pasa frente a la gran plaza de la Basílica. De ahí bajaban hacia el lugar de las apariciones. Hoy en día en el sitio está la capillita moderna de vidrio, encerrando la primera que se construyó y la estatua de Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Fátima donde estaba el encino.
En cuanto a los niños, lograron llegar a Cova entre las adulaciones y el escepticismo que los había perseguido desde mayo. Cuando llegaron encontraron críticos que los cuestionaban su veracidad y la puntualidad de la Señora, quien había prometido llegar al medio día. Ya habían pasado las doce según la hora oficial del país. Sin embargo cuando el sol había llegado a su apogeo la Señora se apareció como había dicho.
"¿Qué quieres de mi?"
Quiero que se construya una capilla aquí en mi honor. Quiero que continúen diciendo el Rosario todos los días. La guerra pronto terminará, y los soldados regresarán a sus hogares.
"Si, Si"
"¿Me dirás tu nombre?"
Yo soy la Señora del Rosario
"Tengo muchas peticiones de muchas personas. ¿Se las concederás?"
Algunas serán concedidas, y otras las debo negar. Las personas deben rehacer sus vidas y pedir perdón por sus pecados. No deben de ofender más a nuestro Señor, ya es ofendido demasiado!
" ¿Y eso es todo lo que tienes que pedir?"
No hay nada más.
Mientras la Señora del Rosario se eleva hacia el este ella tornó las palmas de sus manos hacia el cielo oscuro. Aunque la lluvia había cedido, nubes oscuras continuaban a oscurecer el sol, que de repente se escapa entre ellos y se ve como un suave disco de plata.
"¡Miren el sol!"
En este momento dos distintas apariciones pudieron ser vistas, el fenómeno del sol presenciado por los 70,000 espectadores y aquella que fue vista sólo por los niños. Lucía describe esta aparición en su diario.
Después que la Virgen se desapareció en la inmensa distancia del filmamento, vimos San José y al Niño Jesús que parecían estar bendiciendo el mundo, ya que hacían la señal de la cruz con sus manos. Un poco después cuando esta aparición terminó vi a Nuestro Señor y a Nuestra Señora, me parece que era lo Dolorosa. Nuestro Señor parecía bendecir al mundo al igual que lo había hecho San José. Esta aparición también desapareció y vi a Nuestra Señora una vez más, parecida a nuestra Señora del Carmen (Sólo Lucia vio la última aparición, anticipando su entrada al Carmelo unos años después.
Estas serían las últimas apariciones en Fátima para Jacinta y Francisco. Sin embargo a Lucía nuestra Señora se la apareció una séptima vez en 1920, como lo había prometido la Señora el mes de mayo. Esta vez Lucía estaba en oración en la Cova, antes de dejar Fátima para ir a un internado de niñas. La Señora vino para alentarla a que se dedicara enteramente a Dios.
Mientras los niños veían las diversas apariciones de Jesús, María y San José, la multitud presenció un prodigio diferente, el ahora conocido como el famoso milagro del sol. Entre los testigos estaban los siguientes:
O Seculo (un periódico de Lisboa por gobierno y anticlerical.
Desde el camino, donde estaban estacionados los vehículos donde cientos de personas se habían quedado ya que no querían vencer el lodo, uno podía ver la gran multitud volverse hacia el sol, que parecía sin nubes y estaba en su apogeo. Parecía una placa de pura plata y se podía mirar fijamente sin incomodar. Pudo haber sido un eclipse que sucedía en ese momento. Pero en ese mismo momento se produjo un gran grito, y uno podía escuchar a los espectadores más cercanos gritas: ¡un milagro! ¡un milagro!
Ante el asombro reflejado en los ojos de los espectadores, cuya semblanza era bíblica ya que todos tenían la cabeza descubierta, y que buscaban ansiosamente algo en el cielo, el sol temblaba, hizo ciertos movimientos repentinos fuera de las layes cósmicas – el sol "danzaba" de acuerdo a las expresiones típicas de la gente.
Había un viejecito parado en las escaleras de un ómnibus con su rostro volteado hacía el sol que recitaba el credo en alta voz. Pregunté quien era y me dijeron que era el señor Joao da Cunha Vasconcelos. Lo vi después dirigiéndose a los que estaban a su alrededor con sus sombreros puestos y les imploró vehementemente que se descubrieran sus cabezas ante tan extraordinario milagro.
La gente se preguntaban los unos a los otros lo que habían visto. La gran mayoría admitió ver el sol danzando y temblando, otros afirmaban que habían visto el rostro de la Virgen Santísima. Otros juraron que vieron el sol girar como una rueda que se acercaba a la tierra como si fuera a quemarla con sus rayos. Algunos dijeron haber visto cambios de colores sucesivamente.
O Dia (otro diario de Lisboa, edición 17 de octubre de 1917)
" A la una en punto de la tarde, mediodía solar, la lluvia cesó, el cielo de color gris nacarado iluminaba la vasta región árida con una extraña luz. El sol tenía como un velo de gasa transparente que hacía fácil el mirarlo fijamente. El tono grisáceo madre perla que se tornó en una lámina de plata que se rompió cuando las nubes se abrían y el sol de plata envuelto en el mismo velo de luz gris, se vio girar y moverse en el circulo de las nubes abiertas. De todas las bocas se escuchó un gemido y las personas cayeron de rodillas sobre el suelo fangoso…..
La luz se tornó en un azul precioso, como si atravesara el vitral de una catedral y esparció sus rayos sobre las personas que estaban de rodillas con los brazos extendidos. El azul desapareció lentamente y luego la luz pareció traspasar un cristal amarillo. La luz amarilla tiñó los pañuelos blancos, las faldas oscuras de las mujeres. Lo mismo sucedió en los árboles, las piedras y en la sierra. La gente lloraba y oraba con la cabeza descubierta ante la presencia del milagro que habían esperado. Los segundos parecían como horas, así de intensos eran.
Ti Marto (padre de Jacinta y Francisco)
Podíamos mirar con facilidad el sol, que por alguna razón no nos cegaba. Parecía titilar primero en un sentido y luego en otro. Sus rayos se esparcían en muchas direcciones y pintaban todas las cosas en diferentes colores, los árboles, la gente el aire y la tierra. Pero lo más extraordinario para mi era que el sol no lastimaba nuestros ojos. Todo estaba tranquilo y en silencio y todos miraban hacia arriba. De pronto pareció que el sol dejó de girar. Luego comenzó a moverse y a danzar en el cielo, hasta que parecía desprenderse de su lugar y caer sobre nosotros. Fue un momento terrible.
María Capelinha (una de las primeras creyentes)
El transformó todo de diferentes colores – amarillo, azul y blanco, entonces se sacudió y tembló, parecía una rueda de fuego que caía sobre la gente. Empezaron a gritar "¡nos va ha matar a todos!", otros clamaron a nuestro Señor para que los salvara, ellos recitaban el acto de contrición. Una mujer comenzó a confesar sus pecados en voz alta, diciendo que había hecho esto y aquello….
Cuando al fin el sol dejó de saltar y de moverse todos respiramos aliviados. Aun estabamos vivos, y el milagro predicho por los niños fue visto por todos.
Yo estaba mirando hacia el lugar de las apariciones, esperando serena y fríamente que algo sucediera, y con una curiosidad en descenso por que había pasado mucho tiempo sin que sucediera nada que me llamara la atención, entonces escuche miles de voces gritar y vi que la multitud de pronto se voltio, hacia el lado contrario, sus espaldas en contra del sitio donde yo tenía dirigida mi atención y miré al cielo del lado opuesto.
La hora legal era cerca de las 2 de la tarde, alrededor del medio día solar. EL sol unos momentos antes había aparecido entre unas nubes, las cuales lo ocultaban y brillaba clara e intensamente. Yo me volví hacia el magneto que parecía atraer todas las miradas y lo vi como un disco con un aro claramente marcado, luminoso y resplandeciente, pero que no hacía daño a los ojos. No estoy de acuerdo con la comparación que escuchado han hecho en Fátima y la de un pesado disco plateado. Era un color más claro rico y resplandeciente que tenía algo del brillo de una perla. No se parecía en nada a la luna en una noche clara porque al uno verlo y sentirlo parecía un cuerpo vivo. No era una esfera como la luna ni tenía el mismo color o matiz. Perecía como una rueda de cristal hacha de la madre de todas las perlas. No se podía confundir con el sol visto a través de la neblina (por que no había neblina en ese momento), porque no era opaca, difusa ni cubierta con un velo. En Fátima daba luz y calor y aparentaba un claro cofre con un arco bien difundido.
Fuente: www.ewtn.com