292. A fulfilling life

Who receives from God and truly lives in his heart wisdom, peace, righteousness, understanding, benevolence, mercy, and is fruitful in benefits?Without being too deceiving, we all have a little bit of a difficult time working to achieve a fulfilling life of faith.Let’s discover the qualities that God places in others to encourage and value them.Flagging people with what we think are their faults only make the relationship worsen between us:“Who among you is wise and understanding? Let him show his works by a good life in the humility that comes from wisdom.” James, chapter 3, verse 13James is telling us that. He knows that the grace of God, when it is received and transmitted, shows in our words and by our actions.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas