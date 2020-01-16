What Benedict Writes in the Ratzinger/Sarah Book On Wednesday, Tagespost.de published in German the essay of Benedict XVI on the priesthood, which is published in the Ratzinger/Sarah book. The text … More

On Wednesday, Tagespost.de published in German the essay of Benedict XVI on the priesthood, which is published in the Ratzinger/Sarah book. The text is, over large parts, superficial and stuck in explanations of terms, historical interpretations, covert language and ideas of the 70s. Thus, the first title reads: "The Formation of the New Testament Priesthood in Christological-Pneumatic Exegesis". The first sentence continues in the same style: "The movement that formed around Jesus of Nazareth was in the pre-Easter period - a lay movement.



Lay Jesus-Movement?



In a first resumé, Ratzinger calls the pre-Easter church a "lay Jesus movement.” This movement did not show an “anti-liturgical" or "anti-Jewish" attitude, as Protestants claim, simply because the priesthood was bound to the tribe of Levi and to the Temple. What Ratzinger overlooks: In Christ the high priest appeared, who fulfilled the Old Testament priesthood. Therefore, the pre-Easter Church was not at all a "lay movement".



Clear words would be a good start



Ratzinger confesses that in a lecture on the Church’s priesthood, shortly after the Council, he himself presented the priest of the New Testament as a word-thinker rather than as a ‘liturgy craftsman'. Now, Ratzinger believes, that the priest must consider the Word of God, but that this Word has become flesh. The priesthood is about a - highfalutin Ratzinger quote: "Engaging in the flesh of Jesus Christ, and this self-engaging is, at the same time, an exposure to the transformation of ourselves through the cross.



Celibacy is ontological



At least, Ratzinger's brief remarks on celibacy are clear. He points out that the link between sexual abstinence and worship already existed in the Old Testament. However, the temple priests only devoted themselves to the liturgy at certain times. Therefore, they could combine their ministry with marriage. In contrast, the priest of the Church regularly celebrates mass, even daily. Quote: "Their whole life is in contact with the divine mystery and thus, demands an exclusiveness for God, which excludes another bond, that encompasses the whole of life, such as marriage". The functional abstinence has become an ontological one.



Celibacy is apostolic



The objection that celibacy follows a negative assessment of sexuality has already been rejected by the Church Fathers, Benedict notes. He emphasizes that the Church always regarded marriage as a gift given by God in paradise. He also mentions that in the ancient Church, married men were only ordained priests if they committed themselves to sexual abstinence.