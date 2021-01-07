St Raymond of Penyafort "O God, who adorned the Priest Saint Raymond with the virtue of outstanding mercy and compassion for sinners and for captives, grant us, through his intercession, that, … More

"O God, who adorned the Priest Saint Raymond with the virtue of outstanding mercy and compassion for sinners and for captives, grant us, through his intercession, that, released from slavery to sin, we may carry out in freedom of spirit what is pleasing to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Raymond, patron saint of canon lawyers. This portrait of St Raymund, who is the Third Master of the Dominican Order, is from the Master's Corridor in Santa Sabina, Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr