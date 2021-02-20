Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto Today, 20 February, is the feast of two of the Church's youngest saints, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, to whom Our Lady of the Rosary appeared at Fatima in 1917. St … More

Today, 20 February, is the feast of two of the Church's youngest saints, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, to whom Our Lady of the Rosary appeared at Fatima in 1917. St Jacinta said: "I love Our Lord and Our Lady and I never get tired telling them that I love them. When I do that it seems I have a fire in my heart, but it does not burn me." These statues of the two saints are in the parish church of Aljustrel where they were baptised and attended Holy Mass.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr