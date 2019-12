Corelli Christmas Concerto; Op.68 -- Freiburger Barockorchester

Concerto grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8 www.youtube.com/watch Vivace - Grace www.youtube.com/watch Allegro www.youtube.com/watch Adagio - Allegro - Adagio www.youtube.com/watch Vivace www.youtube.com/watch PastoraleImpeccable playing can't for the life me understand people giving this the thumbs down i guess they suffer VanGogh's affliction of not having an ear for music