Clicks52
Corelli Christmas Concerto; Op.68 -- Freiburger Barockorchester
Concerto grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8 www.youtube.com/watch Vivace - Grace www.youtube.com/watch Allegro www.youtube.com/watch Adagio - Allegro - Adagio www.youtube.com/watch Vivace…More
Concerto grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8
www.youtube.com/watch Vivace - Grace www.youtube.com/watch Allegro www.youtube.com/watch Adagio - Allegro - Adagio www.youtube.com/watch Vivace www.youtube.com/watch Pastorale
Impeccable playing can't for the life me understand people giving this the thumbs down i guess they suffer VanGogh's affliction of not having an ear for music
www.youtube.com/watch Vivace - Grace www.youtube.com/watch Allegro www.youtube.com/watch Adagio - Allegro - Adagio www.youtube.com/watch Vivace www.youtube.com/watch Pastorale
Impeccable playing can't for the life me understand people giving this the thumbs down i guess they suffer VanGogh's affliction of not having an ear for music