Clicks5.1K
Museo San Marco, Florence Ital./English ArtMediaStudioFirenz June 23, 2010 "Restauro dell'ala sud del chiostro di Sant'Antonino". Museo di San Marco Firenze. Regia Vincenzo Capalbo e Marilena …More
Museo San Marco, Florence Ital./English
ArtMediaStudioFirenz June 23, 2010 "Restauro dell'ala sud del chiostro di Sant'Antonino". Museo di San Marco Firenze. Regia Vincenzo Capalbo e Marilena Bertozzi, Art Media Studio, Firenze. Documentario, 2010.
Dopo il restauro dell'ala sud, il chiostro di Sant'Antonino riassume quell'armonia d'insieme che oggi possiamo apprezzare.
ArtMediaStudioFirenz June 23, 2010 "Restauro dell'ala sud del chiostro di Sant'Antonino". Museo di San Marco Firenze. Regia Vincenzo Capalbo e Marilena Bertozzi, Art Media Studio, Firenze. Documentario, 2010.
Dopo il restauro dell'ala sud, il chiostro di Sant'Antonino riassume quell'armonia d'insieme che oggi possiamo apprezzare.
Ritratti del Beato Angelico:sandomenicodifiesole.op.org/…/B.Ang_ritratti.…
Works, Fra Angelico:
San Marco, Florence, 1436–1445
One of several versions of The Annunciation is located in St Mark's Convent.
Altarpiece for chancel - Virgin with Saints Cosmas and Damian, attended by Saints Dominic, Peter, Francis, Mark, John Evangelist and Stephen. Cosmas and Damian were patrons of the Medici; the altarpiece was commissioned in 1438 by Cosimo de' Medici. It was removed …More
San Marco, Florence, 1436–1445
One of several versions of The Annunciation is located in St Mark's Convent.
Altarpiece for chancel - Virgin with Saints Cosmas and Damian, attended by Saints Dominic, Peter, Francis, Mark, John Evangelist and Stephen. Cosmas and Damian were patrons of the Medici; the altarpiece was commissioned in 1438 by Cosimo de' Medici. It was removed …More
Works, Fra Angelico:
San Marco, Florence, 1436–1445
One of several versions of The Annunciation is located in St Mark's Convent.
Altarpiece for chancel - Virgin with Saints Cosmas and Damian, attended by Saints Dominic, Peter, Francis, Mark, John Evangelist and Stephen. Cosmas and Damian were patrons of the Medici; the altarpiece was commissioned in 1438 by Cosimo de' Medici. It was removed and disassembled during the renovation of the convent church in the seventeenth century. Two of the nine predella panels remain at the convent; seven are in Washington, Munich, Dublin and Paris. Unexpectedly, in 2006 the last two missing panels, Dominican saints from the side panels, turned up in the estate of a modest collector in Oxfordshire, who had bought them in California in the 1960s.[17]
Altarpiece ? – Madonna and Child with twelve Angels (life sized); Uffizi.
Altarpiece - The Annunciation
San Marco Altarpiece
Two versions of the Crucifixion with St Dominic; in the Cloister
Very large Crucifixion with Virgin and 20 saints; in the Chapter House
The Annunciation; at the top of the Dormitory stairs. This is probably the most reproduced of all Fra Angelico's paintings.
Virgin enthroned with Four Saints; in the Dormitory passage
In The Annunciation, the interior reproduces that of the cell in which it is located.
Each cell is decorated with a fresco which matches in size and shape the single round-headed window beside it. The frescoes are apparently for contemplative purpose. They are have a pale, serene, unearthly beauty. Many of Fra Angelico's finest and most reproduced works are among them. There are, particularly in the inner row of cells, some of less inspiring quality and of more repetitive subject, perhaps completed by assistants.[11] Many pictures include Dominican saints as witnesses, allowing the friar using the cell to place himself in the scene.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fra_Angelico
San Marco, Florence, 1436–1445
One of several versions of The Annunciation is located in St Mark's Convent.
Altarpiece for chancel - Virgin with Saints Cosmas and Damian, attended by Saints Dominic, Peter, Francis, Mark, John Evangelist and Stephen. Cosmas and Damian were patrons of the Medici; the altarpiece was commissioned in 1438 by Cosimo de' Medici. It was removed and disassembled during the renovation of the convent church in the seventeenth century. Two of the nine predella panels remain at the convent; seven are in Washington, Munich, Dublin and Paris. Unexpectedly, in 2006 the last two missing panels, Dominican saints from the side panels, turned up in the estate of a modest collector in Oxfordshire, who had bought them in California in the 1960s.[17]
Altarpiece ? – Madonna and Child with twelve Angels (life sized); Uffizi.
Altarpiece - The Annunciation
San Marco Altarpiece
Two versions of the Crucifixion with St Dominic; in the Cloister
Very large Crucifixion with Virgin and 20 saints; in the Chapter House
The Annunciation; at the top of the Dormitory stairs. This is probably the most reproduced of all Fra Angelico's paintings.
Virgin enthroned with Four Saints; in the Dormitory passage
In The Annunciation, the interior reproduces that of the cell in which it is located.
Each cell is decorated with a fresco which matches in size and shape the single round-headed window beside it. The frescoes are apparently for contemplative purpose. They are have a pale, serene, unearthly beauty. Many of Fra Angelico's finest and most reproduced works are among them. There are, particularly in the inner row of cells, some of less inspiring quality and of more repetitive subject, perhaps completed by assistants.[11] Many pictures include Dominican saints as witnesses, allowing the friar using the cell to place himself in the scene.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fra_Angelico
3 more comments from Irapuato
"Restauration is French for restoration." en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Restauration
Museo di San Marco Firenze: "Restauro dell'ala sud del chiostro di Sant'Antonino". Museo di San Marco Firenze. Regia Vincenzo Capalbo e Marilena Bertozzi, Art Media Studio, Firenze. Documentario, 2010. Dopo il restauro dell'ala sud, il chiostro di Sant'Antonino riassume quell'armonia d'insieme che oggi possiamo apprezzare.