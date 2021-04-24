Works, Fra Angelico:

Works, Fra Angelico:San Marco, Florence, 1436–1445One of several versions ofis located in St Mark's Convent.Altarpiece for chancel -. Cosmas and Damian were patrons of the Medici; the altarpiece was commissioned in 1438 by Cosimo de' Medici. It was removed and disassembled during the renovation of the convent church in the seventeenth century. Two of the nine predella panels remain at the convent; seven are in Washington, Munich, Dublin and Paris. Unexpectedly, in 2006 the last two missing panels, Dominican saints from the side panels, turned up in the estate of a modest collector in Oxfordshire, who had bought them in California in the 1960s.Altarpiece ? –(life sized); Uffizi.Altarpiece -San Marco AltarpieceTwo versions of the; in the CloisterVery large; in the Chapter House; at the top of the Dormitory stairs. This is probably the most reproduced of all Fra Angelico's paintings.; in the Dormitory passageIn, the interior reproduces that of the cell in which it is located.Each cell is decorated with a fresco which matches in size and shape the single round-headed window beside it. The frescoes are apparently for contemplative purpose. They are have a pale, serene, unearthly beauty. Many of Fra Angelico's finest and most reproduced works are among them. There are, particularly in the inner row of cells, some of less inspiring quality and of more repetitive subject, perhaps completed by assistants.Many pictures include Dominican saints as witnesses, allowing the friar using the cell to place himself in the scene.