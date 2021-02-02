Americans Report Their Religious Faith is Stronger Because of the Pandemic | EWTN News Nightly A Pew Research Center survey, conducted in the summer of 2020, reveals that nearly three in ten American… More





A Pew Research Center survey, conducted in the summer of 2020, reveals that nearly three in ten Americans - or 28% - "report stronger personal faith because of the pandemic and think the religious faith of Americans overall has strengthened." Associate director of research at the Pew Research Center, Dr. Neha Sahgal, joins to discuss the study further. This survey looked at 14 economically- developed countries. Dr. Sahgal shares how the results from the U.S. compare to other countries on the subject of strengthening religious faith amid the pandemic. She explains what the findings were regarding U.S. Catholics. With 68$% of U.S. adults saying their faith has not changed much, the associate director of research gives her insight on how this compares with other countries and what it suggests. She also talks about what family bonds have looked like during the pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Americans Report Their Religious Faith is Stronger Because of the Pandemic | EWTN News NightlyA Pew Research Center survey, conducted in the summer of 2020, reveals that nearly three in ten Americans - or 28% - "report stronger personal faith because of the pandemic and think the religious faith of Americans overall has strengthened." Associate director of research at the Pew Research Center, Dr. Neha Sahgal, joins to discuss the study further. This survey looked at 14 economically- developed countries. Dr. Sahgal shares how the results from the U.S. compare to other countries on the subject of strengthening religious faith amid the pandemic. She explains what the findings were regarding U.S. Catholics. With 68$% of U.S. adults saying their faith has not changed much, the associate director of research gives her insight on how this compares with other countries and what it suggests. She also talks about what family bonds have looked like during the pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly