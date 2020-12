Spain: Depute Brandishes Crucifix Against Neo-Communist Government (Video)

During the debate on the Spanish 2021 budget, the Vox deputy Francisco José Contreras brandished a crucifix which belonged to his great uncle, Father Rafael Contreras Leva (1901-1936).Father Contreras was murdered by the Communists with an axe at the beginning of the Civil War.The Neo-Communist Spanish government is making revisionist laws to oust the Benedictins from the Valle de los Caídos , to introduce Communist indoctrination in school, and to prosecute dissidents.Contreras criticised the financing of the law and the neo-Communist attempt to manipulate history.Father Contreras is one of the 127 Catholic martyrs of the Spanish Communists whose beatification was approved by Francis on November 23.