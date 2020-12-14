Spain: Depute Brandishes Crucifix Against Neo-Communist Government (Video)

During the debate on the Spanish 2021 budget, the Vox deputy Francisco José Contreras brandished a crucifix which belonged to his great uncle, Father Rafael Contreras Leva (1901-1936).
Father Contreras was murdered by the Communists with an axe at the beginning of the Civil War.
The Neo-Communist Spanish government is making revisionist laws to oust the Benedictins from the Valle de los Caídos, to introduce Communist indoctrination in school, and to prosecute dissidents.
Contreras criticised the financing of the law and the neo-Communist attempt to manipulate history.
Father Contreras is one of the 127 Catholic martyrs of the Spanish Communists whose beatification was approved by Francis on November 23.
