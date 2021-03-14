March 15 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 4,43-54. At that time Jesus left [Samaria] for Galilee. For Jesus himself testified that a prophet has no honor in … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 4,43-54.

At that time Jesus left [Samaria] for Galilee.

For Jesus himself testified that a prophet has no honor in his native place.

When he came into Galilee, the Galileans welcomed him, since they had seen all he had done in Jerusalem at the feast; for they themselves had gone to the feast.

Then he returned to Cana in Galilee, where he had made the water wine. Now there was a royal official whose son was ill in Capernaum.

When he heard that Jesus had arrived in Galilee from Judea, he went to him and asked him to come down and heal his son, who was near death.

Jesus said to him, "Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will not believe."

The royal official said to him, "Sir, come down before my child dies."

Jesus said to him, "You may go; your son will live." The man believed what Jesus said to him and left.

While he was on his way back, his slaves met him and told him that his boy would live.

He asked them when he began to recover. They told him, "The fever left him yesterday, about one in the afternoon."

The father realized that just at that time Jesus had said to him, "Your son will live," and he and his whole household came to believe.

(Now) this was the second sign Jesus did when he came to Galilee from Judea.

Saint John Chrysostom (c.345-407)

priest at Antioch then Bishop of Constantinople, Doctor of the Church

Homilies on the Gospel of Saint John, no. 35

“Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will not believe.”

“Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will not believe!” The royal official seems not to believe that Jesus has the power to raise the dead. “Come down before my son dies!” He seems to believe that Jesus does not know how serious his child’s illness is. That is why Jesus reproaches him, to show him that miracles are done above all in order to win and heal souls. Thus, Jesus heals the father, who is no less spiritually ill than the son who is physically ill, and he does so in order to teach us that we must be attached to him, not because of miracles, but because of his teaching which the miracles confirm. For he does not work miracles for those who believe, but for those who do not believe (…)

When the man returned home, “he and his whole household became believers.” People who had neither seen nor heard Jesus (…) believed in him. What teaching can we draw from this? We must believe in him without demanding miracles; we must not demand of God that he prove his power. In our own day, how many people show greater love of God when their children or wife have received some sort of relief in their illness. But even if our wishes are not heard, we must persevere just as much in thanksgiving and praise. Let us remain attached to God in adversity as much as in prosperity.

