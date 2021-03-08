St Catherine of Bologna: 7 Spiritual Weapons. SacredHeartPublications on Nov 22, 2016 She identifies seven weapons in the fight against evil, against the devil: 1. always to be careful and diligentl… More

She identifies seven weapons in the fight against evil, against the devil:

cf. ibid.

The Seven Spiritual Weapons,

St Catherine of Bologna: 7 Spiritual Weapons.SacredHeartPublications on Nov 22, 20161. always to be careful and diligently strive to do good;2. to believe that alone we will never be able to do something truly good;3. to trust in God and, for love of him, never to fear in the battle against evil, either in the world or within ourselves;4. to meditate often on the events and words of the life of Jesus, and especially on his Passion and his death;5. to remember that we must die;6. to focus our minds firmly on memory of the goods of Heaven;7. to be familiar with Sacred Scripture, always cherishing it in our hearts so that it may give direction to all our thoughts and all our actions.In 1431 she had a vision of the Last Judgement. The terrifying spectacle of the damned impelled her to redouble her prayers and penance for the salvation of sinners. The devil continued to assail her and she entrusted herself ever more totally to the Lord and to the Virgin Mary (, X, 3, pp. 53-54). In her writings, Catherine has left us a few essential notes concerning this mysterious battle from which, with God’s grace, she emerged victorious. She did so in order to instruct her sisters and those who intend to set out on the path of perfection: she wanted to put them on their guard against the temptations of the devil who often conceals himself behind deceptive guises, later to sow doubts about faith, vocational uncertainty and sensuality. In her autobiographical and didactic treatise,Catherine offers in this regard teaching of deep wisdom and profound discernment. She speaks in the third person in reporting the extraordinary graces which the Lord gives to her and in the first person in confessing her sins. From her writing transpires the purity of her faith in God, her profound humility, the simplicity of her heart, her missionary zeal, her passion for the salvation of souls.