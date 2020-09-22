Clicks15

Mass For Shut Ins 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time September 27, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time September 27, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Barb Zorn, lector/cantor.
