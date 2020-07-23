Cardinal Scola Defends Francis, Attacks Viganò And Allies

Retired "conservative" Cardinal Angelo Scola who came in second in the 2013 conclave and was since marginalised by Francis, defended again Francis while slamming Francis' critics.
According to Scola, the pope - even when he undermines unity - is “the ultimate, radical and formal guarantor” of Church’s unity (ChiesaDiMilano.it, July 18).
For Scola, criticising Francis is “a profoundly wrong attitude because it forgets that ‘the pope is the pope’.” However, no prominent Francis critics denies that "the pope is the pope," only repeating this sentence will not make go away the present Vatican heresies.
Francis reduced his own authority by officially discarding for himself titles like "Vicar of Jesus Christ" or "Successor of the Prince of the Apostles."
Scola considers criticising Francis - especially when "irritating comparisons" with previous papacies are made - as a "decisively negative phenomenon that is to be eradicated as soon as possible.”
Similar statements were never heard from "conservative" Scola when previous popes were - unjustly - criticised by faithless liberals.
Picture: Angelo Scola, © Wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsGnhthnsckn
Clicks67
- Report
Social networks
Proving, once again, no matter how many times a dog is kicked it will still crawl back to lick the hand of its master.