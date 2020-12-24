Health Officials Expecting a Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amidst Holiday Travel | EWTN News Nightly More than 5 million people passed through the nation's airport security checkpoints between Friday and … More





More than 5 million people passed through the nation's airport security checkpoints between Friday and Tuesday, according to TSA. Health officials say we already saw a surge in the coronavirus after Thanksgiving, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says these new travel numbers are concerning. Dr. Fauci stated, "This type of travel is risky. Particularly if people start congregating, when they get to their destination in larger crowds in indoor settings. I'm afraid that if in fact we see this happen, we will have a surge that's superimposed upon the difficult situation we are already in." Although, there continues to be concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in the UK, today some countries relaxed travel restrictions on Britain, but dozens of other countries continue to bar travelers. New York City will send police to the homes or hotel rooms of all travelers coming from the UK, to ensure they comply with the city's two week coronavirus quarantine requirement. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Health Officials Expecting a Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amidst Holiday Travel | EWTN News NightlyMore than 5 million people passed through the nation's airport security checkpoints between Friday and Tuesday, according to TSA. Health officials say we already saw a surge in the coronavirus after Thanksgiving, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says these new travel numbers are concerning. Dr. Fauci stated, "This type of travel is risky. Particularly if people start congregating, when they get to their destination in larger crowds in indoor settings. I'm afraid that if in fact we see this happen, we will have a surge that's superimposed upon the difficult situation we are already in." Although, there continues to be concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in the UK, today some countries relaxed travel restrictions on Britain, but dozens of other countries continue to bar travelers. New York City will send police to the homes or hotel rooms of all travelers coming from the UK, to ensure they comply with the city's two week coronavirus quarantine requirement. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly