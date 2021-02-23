Saint Polycarp “Pray for all the saints. Pray also for kings and magistrates and rulers, and for those who persecute and hate you, and for the enemies of the cross, so that your fruit may be evident … More

“Pray for all the saints. Pray also for kings and magistrates and rulers, and for those who persecute and hate you, and for the enemies of the cross, so that your fruit may be evident among all people, so that you may be perfect in him” – St Polycarp whose feast is on 23 Feb. He is one of the disciples of St John the Evangelist who was martyred c.155. This beautiful mosaic depiction of the Saint is from the church of Sant'Appolinare Nuovo, and it dates to the 6th-century.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr