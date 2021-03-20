Author Gordon Chang Discusses the Current Relationship Between the US and China | EWTN News Nightly Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins … More





Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins to tell us about the relationship between the US and China. President Joe Biden says he is pleased with the job Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, is doing with China, Chang shares how he thinks the talks are going. The author explains why these talks are taking place and how important they are. He discusses whether anything good has come out of them from the US perspective and also, whether this is a sign for how the relationship between the US and China will look under the Biden Administration.