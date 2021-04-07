EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, April 6, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Virginia Tuesday as the White House tries to motivate Americans yet to … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Virginia Tuesday as the White House tries to motivate Americans yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get one. A new decision from the US Senate's Non-Partisan Parliamentarian, now means Democrats could advance more of President Joe Biden's agenda, without the support of Republicans. And on Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal twitter account. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion, saying the case raises much bigger questions about the power of social media companies. Senior Director of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, Rachel Bovard, joins to discuss what the main points were of Justice Clarence's separate opinion. An official with the European Medicines Agency is now saying there is a link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots in the brain. However, it is unclear what exactly that connection is. The Director for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and Professor of Medicine, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to discuss the vaccine. And finally this evening, the Vatican Secretary of State gave a wide-ranging interview with a Spanish radio network. In it, Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed the Vatican's deal with China and what he described as a loss of faith in Europe. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins us to discuss the interview.