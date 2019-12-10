Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
112
The Religion of Greta T.
ApoCalypso Dancer
2
Dec 10
E. Michael Jones -
The Religion of Greta Thunberg
//
Culture Wars
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
ApoCalypso Dancer
mentioned this post in
The Religion of Greta T.
.
Dec 10
ApoCalypso Dancer
Dec 10
the
short video
mentioned at 29'05'' (or at
-
23'52''
)
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
ApoCalypso Dancer
Dec 10
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up