The Virus of Cowardice Our fears have turned us into a silly people…a weak people…a people afraid to take risks…a people afraid to die…a people filled with a worldly spirit as opposed to the Holy …





Our fears have turned us into a silly people…a weak people…a people afraid to take risks…a people afraid to die…a people filled with a worldly spirit as opposed to the Holy Ghost and the Spirit of Fortitude. Could we in modern day America fight a war of independence as did our glorious forefathers? Could we ever see ourselves conquering Hitler and the Nazis? Will we as Catholics ever see again missionaries the likes of St. Boniface, or St. Francis Xavier, or St. Peter Chanel, willing to sacrifice all and even to die for the sake of spreading the Catholic Faith? Will we ever see the likes of St. Charles Borromeo, St. Aloysius Gonzaga, St. Catherine of Siena, or St. Cammilus de Lellis who came near to the sick and dying…who exposed themselves to danger for the glory of God and for love of neighbor…even kissing the infected wounds of patients? The emotion of fear has changed us. During the short season of Ascensiontide that has prepared us for Pentecost and the Coming of the Holy Ghost, the Church celebrated on May 18th the great feast of a teenage martyr named, St. Venantius.



