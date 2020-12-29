The Miracle of the Bells. Roman Catholic Movies & Documentaries on Nov 5, 2017 On the day of Olga's funeral, an overflow crowd which includes Dunnigan enters the tiny local church, which has never … More

The Miracle of the Bells.



Roman Catholic Movies & Documentaries on Nov 5, 2017 On the day of Olga's funeral, an overflow crowd which includes Dunnigan enters the tiny local church, which has never been so full. As the crowd prays, a loud creaking noise is heard, and the statues of St. Michael and the Virgin Mary slowly turn on their pedestals until they face Olga's coffin. The parishioners regard this as a miracle, even though Fr. Paul has already gone to the basement (to ensure the safety of the parishioners) and determined the ground has shifted -- causing the pillars which support the statues under the church to move because of the large crowd. Dunnigan persuades Father Paul not to quash the faith of the people of Coal Town. Marcus Harris, after much reluctance, decides to release the film, which becomes a huge success. Fr. Paul is overwhelmed by the nationwide donations his church has received and the movie studio's offer to build a hospital/clinic to fight the disease which cost Olga her life.