316. The House, the Church

The strong city is the Jerusalem on earth that represents the City of God, as also the Church, it is the New Jerusalem from above that nothing can destroy. To succeed:“Trust in the Lord forever! For the Lord is an eternal Rock.” Isaiah, chapter 26, verse 4The house, the Church that is built on the rock that is Jesus, is our life that is built on the faith of the Apostles and on the promise of God for our salvation. Many will be converted because they will see us walking behind Jesus, walking on the mission road.Jesus tells us:“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven.” Matthew, chapter 7, verse 21Let’s seek Jesus, or even simpler, let’s find Him. Let’s become available. Let’s welcome him as Mary welcomed him into her and learn from him all that is necessary for the pilgrimage here below and to present ourselves to heaven in thanksgiving.Mary did not run after Jesus. The Holy Spirit simply offered to receive him. It’s too simple to receive Jesus. Let’s try it, to receive him in our heart. We don’t have to beg, we only need to ask him to reveal himself in our heart. May he take off the veil we place before him.Let’s continue to deepen our relationship with Jesus just as Mary carries him in her and Joseph welcomes him into him, in his own way. Let’s welcome him as we are. It is our mission, our personal base.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas