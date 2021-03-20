The Miracle at the Church of St. Joseph the Carpenter in Rome | EWTN News Nightly The Church of Saint Joseph the Carpenter overlooks Rome's ancient city center known as the Roman Forum. The original … More





The Church of Saint Joseph the Carpenter overlooks Rome's ancient city center known as the Roman Forum. The original church was built on a prison where it is believed Saints Peter and Paul were imprisoned. In August of 2018, two-thirds of the roof caved in and collapsed, dragging along with it the gilded wooden ceiling and damaging the marble floors. The church was closed and thankfully no one got hurt. The director of the restoration work, Alessandro Bozetti, says it was like witnessing the aftermath of an earthquake. Bozetti says the roof collapsed in an extraordinary way where many of the architectural frames from the ceiling were intact. But while removing the rubble, the real miracle happened. The face of the Madonna that was carved on the ceiling was found face down on one of the pews. Upon removing a piece of the rubble, they found Baby Jesus on the ground, gazing up at his Mother, the Virgin Mary. Exactly one year after the collapse, they blessed the new roof and today, on the Feast of St. Joseph, it inaugurates the newly restored church in the heart of Rome. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.