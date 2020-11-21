207: The Real Archbishop Viganò—Robert Moynihan.

Clicks56
A new book uncovers previously unknown facts about the man who publicly called for the resignation of Pope Francis, former US Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Written by Robert Moynihan, founder and editor of Inside the Vatican magazine, Finding Viganò: The Man Behind the Testimony that Shook the Church and the World takes you into the sequestered Archbishop's mind and heart, and is based on several clandestine meetings with His Excellency.
Premium Passes for Truth Over Fear Summit are still available: restoretheculture.com. Are you a member of Coffin Nation? Check it out: coffinnation.com Subscribe to this channel. Click the "Notification Bell" and never miss our shows! Facebook: facebook.com/patrickcoffin.media Please support this show with a one-time donation: patrickcoffin.media/donate/ Read and watch this episode on our website: patrickcoffin.media/the-real-archbishop-vigano/ --------------------------------------------- A new book uncovers previously unknown facts about the man who publicly called for the resignation of Pope Francis, former US Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Written by Robert Moynihan, founder and editor of Inside the Vatican magazine, Finding Viganò: The Man Behind the Testimony that Shook the Church and the World takes you into the sequestered Archbishop’s mind and heart, and is based on several clandestine meetings with His Excellency.