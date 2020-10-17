Clicks20

Fr. Kapaun

A Catholic Priest Fr. Kapaun
A quote from presenter of this video
"When the story of human history comes to a close, death and violence don't get the final word. The love of God does. That love, burning bright in the heart of Fr. Emil Kapaun in the darkness of a POW camp in the Korean war, made him a hero."
