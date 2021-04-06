288. Jesus heals us

We can enter the desert of our heart, even if there is noise around us, to hear God. Let’s take time to listen to him and discover, again, the joy he offers us, the kindness he has on us.May Jesus come to heal us of our doubts, our revolts, our anger and the worst lie to think that God is not with us. Let’s ask as the leper who falls on his knees and begs Jesus:“‘If you wish, you can make me clean.’ Moved with pity, he stretched out his hand, touched him, and said to him, ‘I do will it. Be made clean.’” Mark, chapter 1, verses 40 to 41Let’s discover the silence, turn our heart to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and humbly ask him: “Jesus, cleanse me!”To let Jesus cleanse us, allows us to become free and to be filled with peace. The more people understand that God is Love and that he is only Love, the more our world will become familiar and united. We will be able to taste and share his Love and live it fully.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas