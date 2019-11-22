The 'greatest photograph of the century' was of an aborted child

"Foetus 18 Weeks" was an iconic photograph taken by Lennart Nilsson in the 1960's. What is less-well-known is that the tiny subject had been aborted.

The haunting photograph was part of a series made by Nilsson between 1953 and 1965. He had originally intended to document the development of live babies through all nine months of pregnancy, using special cameras devised with the help of endoscope experts from Germany. But only one such image was included in his collection since he was unable to photograph an entire foetus using that technology. Thus he turned to aborted and miscarried babies to in order to complete his series.