EWTN News Nightly | Friday, April 23, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: On the second day of the virtual Climate Summit, President Joe Biden said, "every country will need to invest in new clean energy technologies" as he doubled down on transitioning to a green economy in the not-too-distant future, as part of a global effort. The Pontifical University of the Holy Cross is hosting an online, two-month seminar on inspiring trust in the Catholic Church. Professor of Digital Communications at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross and one of the organizers of the seminar, Juan Narbona, joins to tell us why the university is holding this seminar now. Also, Attorney General for the State of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, joins to talk about the situation at the Arizona-Mexico border, and gives us a sense of what is happening there. Meanwhile, a 176 year old time capsule has been found in Hungary's Basilica, the largest Catholic Church and tallest building in the country. Correspondent Colm Flynn shares what was in the time capsule. Finally this evening, Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki from the Diocese of Springfield has written a new book on lessons he has learned in his hobby as a distance runner. He joins us to discuss his book, "Running with a Higher Purpose."