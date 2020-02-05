Clicks398

This man literally gave Pope Francis a pizza..

Tesa
12
Posted on Twitter (February 2020)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

St Cuthbert Mayne
He also threw in some Amoris Lettuce into the pope mobile
  • Report
St Cuthbert Mayne and one more user like this.
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
Don Reto Nay likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up