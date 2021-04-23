Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
15
Novena - Oremus
1
34 minutes ago
Happy St George’s Day! St George was a soldier in the Roman army who was put to death for his faith in 303. He is the patron saint of England, Georgia, Ethiopia and many other places.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Remove post
Gast6
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
34 minutes ago
Saint George by Raphael
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up