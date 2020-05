Gregorian chant: Veni Creator Spiritus (Lyric Video)

You like our content and you want to help us keep posting (you can donate as little as 1$ ): www.patreon.com/AOTC www.subscribestar.com/AOTC ---- Special thanks to our patrons: Kazuma Mizu Patr…

You like our content and you want to help us keep posting (you can donate as little as 1$ ): www.patreon.com/AOTC www.subscribestar.com/AOTC ---- Special thanks to our patrons: Kazuma Mizu Patricia Blassingame - George Sherratt Adam Rawson - A Harris Chosen of Nurgle - Kawaii Firekeeper Dan Bowers - Adrian Rusch Xander Jansen - Carlos González Ethan Lane ---- Twitter: twitter.com/adorationcross Facebook: www.facebook.com/adorationofthecross ---- About the chant: One of the most widely used hymns in the Church, Veni, Creator Spiritus, is attributed to Rabanus Maurus (776-856). It is used at Vespers, Pentecost, Dedication of a Church, Confirmation, and Holy Orders and whenever the Holy Spirit is solemnly invoked. A partial indulgence is granted to the faithful who recite it. A plenary indulgence is granted if it is recited on January 1st or on the feast of Pentecost. #Gregorian #GiovanniVianini ---- This chant was performed by Schola Gregoriana Mediolanensis Conductor: Giovanni Vianini ---- Latin Text: Veni Creator Spiritus mentes tuorum visita imple superna gratia quae tu creasti pectora Qui diceris Paraclitus donum Dei altissimi fons vivus ignis caritas et spiritalis unctio Tu septiformis munere dextrae Dei tu digitus Tu rite promissum Patris sermone ditans guttura Accende lumen sensibus infunde amorem cordibus infirma nostri corporis virtute firmans perpeti Hostem repellas longius pacemque dones protinus ductore sic te praevio vitemus omne noxium Per te sciamus da Patrem noscamus atque Filium te utriusque Spiritum credamus omni tempore Amen