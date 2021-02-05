SSP Mass Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time January 31, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time January 31, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, … More

SSP Mass Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time January 31, 2021



Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time January 31, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Ron Puhalla, cantor.