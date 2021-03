“Once more I saw that the Church of Peter was undermined by a plan evolved by the secret sect (I.e, the Freemasons), while storms were damaging it. But I saw also that help was coming when distress … More

“Once more I saw that the Church of Peter was undermined by a plan evolved by the secret sect (I.e, the Freemasons), while storms were damaging it. But I saw also that help was coming when distress had reached its peak." Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich (1774-1824) May 13, 1820