The Rosary (Luminous Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron.
Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are:
2:06 - The Baptism of Christ in the Jordan
7:20 - The Wedding Feast at Cana
11:48 - Jesus’ Proclamation of the Coming of the Kingdom of God
16:44 - The Transfiguration
21:57 - The Institution of the Eucharist
Find more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary.
