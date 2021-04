The Rosary (Luminous Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are: 2:06 - The Bapti… More

The Rosary (Luminous Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron.Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are:2:06 - The Baptism of Christ in the Jordan7:20 - The Wedding Feast at Cana11:48 - Jesus’ Proclamation of the Coming of the Kingdom of God16:44 - The Transfiguration21:57 - The Institution of the EucharistFind more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary