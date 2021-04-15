Clicks1
Ana Luisa M.R
The Rosary (Luminous Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are: 2:06 - The Bapti…More
The Rosary (Luminous Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron.

Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are:

2:06 - The Baptism of Christ in the Jordan
7:20 - The Wedding Feast at Cana
11:48 - Jesus’ Proclamation of the Coming of the Kingdom of God
16:44 - The Transfiguration
21:57 - The Institution of the Eucharist

Find more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary.
