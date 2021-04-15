The Rosary (Luminous Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are: 2:06 - The Bapti… More





Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Thursdays, are:



2:06 - The Baptism of Christ in the Jordan

7:20 - The Wedding Feast at Cana

11:48 - Jesus’ Proclamation of the Coming of the Kingdom of God

16:44 - The Transfiguration

21:57 - The Institution of the Eucharist



