SSP Mass All Saints November 1, 2020
fatherjeffrey
33 minutes ago
Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for All Saints November 1, 2020. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan Rossi, lector; Diane Drapcho, musician.
