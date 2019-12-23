PC Holiday Greetings :-))

I wanted to send out a holiday greeting, but it is so difficult in today's world to know exactly what to say without offending someone. So I met with my attorney recently and on his advice I want to say to you the following:

Please accept with no obligation, implicit or implied, my best wishes for an environmentally conscious, socially responsible, low stress, non addictive, gender neutral, celebration of the winter solstice holiday, practiced within the most enjoyable traditions of the religious persuasion or secular practice of your choice, with respectthe religious/secular persuasions and/or traditions of others, or their choice not to practice religious or secular traditions at all.I also wish you a fiscally successful, personally fulfilling and medically uncomplicated recognition of the onset of the generally accepted calendar year 2011, but not without due respectthe calendars of your choice of other cultures whose contributions to society have helped make America great (not to imply that America is necessarily greater than any other country or is the only "America" in theestern hemisphere) and without regard to the race, creed, color, age, physical ability, religious faith, or sexual preference of the wished.By accepting this greeting, you are accepting these terms: This greeting is subject to clarification or withdrawal. It is freely transferable with no alteration to the original greeting. It implies no promise by the wisher to actually implement any of the wishes for himself or others and is void where prohibited by law and is revocable at the sole discretion of the wisher.This wish is warranted to perform as expected within the usual application of good tidings for a period of one year, or until the issuance of a subsequent holiday greeting, whichever comes first and warranty is limited to the replacement of this wish or issuance of a new wish at the sole discretion of the wisher.