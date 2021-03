TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: MARCH 10: JEFF CASSMAN, “DEALING WITH THE DEMONIC: OBSESSION, OPPRESSION AND POSSESSION”

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC JEFF CASSMAN JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN FOR AN IN DEPTH BREAKDOWN OF THE DEMONIC INCLUDING:OBSESSION, OPPRESSION AND POSSESSIONGENERATIONAL CURSESDELIVERANCE PRAYERSLIMIT THE DEVILS OPPORTUNITIESATTACKS: GROWTH IN VIRTUE AND TEST OF LOVEHOW TO COMBAT THE ATTACKSAND MORE!ALSO ON THE SHOW TODAY:DAVID WEMHOFF, CATHOLIC ATTORNEY, DISCUSSES OUR MODERN DAY TYRANTS AND HOW WE ARE TOD EAL WITH THEMBERNIE CARR, PREPPER, FROM APARTMENT PREPPER, DISCUSSES WHAT WE LEARNED FROM THE DEEP FREEZE AND PREPPING IN TIGHT QUARTERS...